Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

1339 N MARSTON STREET

1339 North Marston Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

1339 North Marston Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Brewerytown

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This building is located in the Brewerytown neighborhood of Philadelphia, and offers 4 spacious units with gorgeous modern interior, outdoor space, and luxurious finishes throughout! Each unit offers a bi-level layout with hardwood floors, sleek modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, contemporary bathrooms, in-unit laundry, fantastic storage space with walk-in closets, built-in speakers with surround sound audio, and great privacy for roommates with en-suite bathrooms. This unit is on the first floor, and features a private patio on the rear side of the building. This building is called "39 Stack", and is one of a few boutique multi-famliy homes, known as the Brewerytown Commons, featuring contemporary design elements and fantastic shared amenities.~Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Very close proximity to great local favorites in this trendy and convenient neighborhood-- Crime and Punishment Brewing Co., Athletic Square Park, Brewrytown Garden, The Monkey & The Elephant, Spot Gourmet Burgers, Irie, Otto's Taproom, and only a few blocks from ALDI, Wine & Spirits, The Philadelphia Zoo, and i-76. Trolley routes along Girard Ave, and quick highway access make this a great option for commuters.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $50/month flat water fee, electricity, cable/internet. There is a $300 refundable move-in fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 N MARSTON STREET have any available units?
1339 N MARSTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1339 N MARSTON STREET have?
Some of 1339 N MARSTON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 N MARSTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1339 N MARSTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 N MARSTON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1339 N MARSTON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1339 N MARSTON STREET offer parking?
No, 1339 N MARSTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1339 N MARSTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 N MARSTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 N MARSTON STREET have a pool?
No, 1339 N MARSTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1339 N MARSTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1339 N MARSTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 N MARSTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1339 N MARSTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
