1339 N MARSTON STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This building is located in the Brewerytown neighborhood of Philadelphia, and offers 4 spacious units with gorgeous modern interior, outdoor space, and luxurious finishes throughout! Each unit offers a bi-level layout with hardwood floors, sleek modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, contemporary bathrooms, in-unit laundry, fantastic storage space with walk-in closets, built-in speakers with surround sound audio, and great privacy for roommates with en-suite bathrooms. This unit is on the first floor, and features a private patio on the rear side of the building. This building is called "39 Stack", and is one of a few boutique multi-famliy homes, known as the Brewerytown Commons, featuring contemporary design elements and fantastic shared amenities.~Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Very close proximity to great local favorites in this trendy and convenient neighborhood-- Crime and Punishment Brewing Co., Athletic Square Park, Brewrytown Garden, The Monkey & The Elephant, Spot Gourmet Burgers, Irie, Otto's Taproom, and only a few blocks from ALDI, Wine & Spirits, The Philadelphia Zoo, and i-76. Trolley routes along Girard Ave, and quick highway access make this a great option for commuters.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $50/month flat water fee, electricity, cable/internet. There is a $300 refundable move-in fee.