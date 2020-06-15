All apartments in Philadelphia
1326-42 SPRUCE STREET
1326-42 SPRUCE STREET

1326-42 Spruce Street · (215) 794-1312
Location

1326-42 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Avenue of the Arts South

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1108 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 873 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
lobby
Spacious, sun drenched one bedroom corner unit with sweeping views of South Philadelphia from the 11th floor. Floor to ceiling windows in the living and dining rooms fill the space with natural light. Lovely balcony with dramatic city views. Washer and dryer in the unit with new windows in all rooms to insure noise reduction and sun protection. Abundance of closet space. Center City One is a 24-hour door man building with an excellent reputation for good management; recently renovated hallways and lobby. Rental includes: heat, water, sewer, standard cable with HBO. Tenant pays electric. Excellent Avenue of the Arts location in the heart of Center City with access to all public transportation. Parking garage attached to the building with spaces available periodically for purchase and/or rent. Daily errands, shopping, parks and restaurants are all within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326-42 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
1326-42 SPRUCE STREET has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326-42 SPRUCE STREET have?
Some of 1326-42 SPRUCE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326-42 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1326-42 SPRUCE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326-42 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1326-42 SPRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1326-42 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1326-42 SPRUCE STREET does offer parking.
Does 1326-42 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1326-42 SPRUCE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326-42 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 1326-42 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1326-42 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1326-42 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1326-42 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1326-42 SPRUCE STREET has units with dishwashers.
