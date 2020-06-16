All apartments in Philadelphia
1321 Lombard Street

1321 Lombard Street · (215) 923-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1321 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1321 Lombard Street · Avail. Aug 1

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1321 Lombard Street Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse w. Bonus Room and 2 Private Gated Parking Spaces - Video tour available on our website alvinlevinrealestate com.

Spectacular, newly overhauled Luxury Three Bedroom, Two Bath Townhouse w/spacious BONUS room located on Lombard Street, in the heart of Washington Square West.

Open design gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and separate coffee center. Stainless steel appliances, stunning Sable Maple stained custom cabinetry, granite counters, with hardwood floors.

Spacious separate breakfast room with ceramic tile flooring and custom chandelier; Breakfast room opens through full-glass French doors to a private patio and to a 2-car gated parking area. All three bedrooms are spacious with fantastic closet space. Hardwood floors throughout,

Two-functioning wood burning fireplaces, including in Master en-suite, private sundeck, and Bonus ante room. Baths contain luxurious porcelain wall and floor tilework, with glass accents, wood vanity with granite top, full-size bathtubs, decorator mirrors, and lighting.

* Central Air and Heat;
* Gas Appliances;
* Full size basement for extra storage;
* Washer/Dryer

Professionally managed and excellently maintained. For more information or to view a video tour, visit our website at www.alvinlevinrealestate.com or call our office.

Available 08/01/20.

(RLNE4967229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Lombard Street have any available units?
1321 Lombard Street has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 Lombard Street have?
Some of 1321 Lombard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Lombard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Lombard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Lombard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 Lombard Street is pet friendly.
Does 1321 Lombard Street offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Lombard Street does offer parking.
Does 1321 Lombard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1321 Lombard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Lombard Street have a pool?
No, 1321 Lombard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Lombard Street have accessible units?
No, 1321 Lombard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Lombard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 Lombard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
