1321 Lombard Street Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse w. Bonus Room and 2 Private Gated Parking Spaces - Video tour available on our website alvinlevinrealestate com.



Spectacular, newly overhauled Luxury Three Bedroom, Two Bath Townhouse w/spacious BONUS room located on Lombard Street, in the heart of Washington Square West.



Open design gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and separate coffee center. Stainless steel appliances, stunning Sable Maple stained custom cabinetry, granite counters, with hardwood floors.



Spacious separate breakfast room with ceramic tile flooring and custom chandelier; Breakfast room opens through full-glass French doors to a private patio and to a 2-car gated parking area. All three bedrooms are spacious with fantastic closet space. Hardwood floors throughout,



Two-functioning wood burning fireplaces, including in Master en-suite, private sundeck, and Bonus ante room. Baths contain luxurious porcelain wall and floor tilework, with glass accents, wood vanity with granite top, full-size bathtubs, decorator mirrors, and lighting.



* Central Air and Heat;

* Gas Appliances;

* Full size basement for extra storage;

* Washer/Dryer



Available 08/01/20.



Available 08/01/20.



