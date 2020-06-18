1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July | Leasing Special: $1550/month or $1500/month for a two-year leaseThis beautiful unit is located right in the hotspot of Fishtown! Entering into this modern unit, you'll find the spacious living area with huge windows for natural light. The kitchen has a sleek island, perfect for a barstool setup. The bathroom has nice modern fixtures. The bedroom is nicely sized and has great natural light as well. There are hardwood floors throughout, central A/C, laundry in-unit, and much more. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located right on Frankford Avenue, you're within walking distance to all of the local hotspots including La Colombe, Fette Sau, R&D, Garage, Johnny Brenda's, Pizzeria Beddia, Pizza Shackamaxon, Barcade, Frankford Hall, Evil Genius Brewing Co, and so much more. Hetzell Playground and Adaire Alexander School are also just a few blocks away. Easily accessible via public transportation (Girard El stop and bus routes).Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $30/mo flat water fee, gas, electricity, cable/internet