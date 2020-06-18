All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE

1317 Frankford Avenue · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Fishtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1317 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July | Leasing Special: $1550/month or $1500/month for a two-year leaseThis beautiful unit is located right in the hotspot of Fishtown! Entering into this modern unit, you'll find the spacious living area with huge windows for natural light. The kitchen has a sleek island, perfect for a barstool setup. The bathroom has nice modern fixtures. The bedroom is nicely sized and has great natural light as well. There are hardwood floors throughout, central A/C, laundry in-unit, and much more. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located right on Frankford Avenue, you're within walking distance to all of the local hotspots including La Colombe, Fette Sau, R&D, Garage, Johnny Brenda's, Pizzeria Beddia, Pizza Shackamaxon, Barcade, Frankford Hall, Evil Genius Brewing Co, and so much more. Hetzell Playground and Adaire Alexander School are also just a few blocks away. Easily accessible via public transportation (Girard El stop and bus routes).Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $30/mo flat water fee, gas, electricity, cable/internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE have any available units?
1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1317 FRANKFORD AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Walnut Court
131 South 48th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Mt. Airy Place
1651 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
Warehouse Apartments
9 N 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19004
PS Homes West
6222 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity