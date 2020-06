Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming Soon! 3 Bed, 1 Bath house on a quiet block in Spring Arts - Great House in Spring Arts Ready for November rental. 3 Bed, 1 Bath. Finished basement. Hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C. Granite kitchen.



Stay close to it all!

Super close to the Broad Street line

A 10 minute walk to Center City



Great restaurants and entertainment:

Osteria

Jack's Firehouse

The Reading Terminal Market

Love City Brewing

Cafe Lift

Union Transfer

Franklin Music Hall

Silk City

Triple Bottom Brewing

Prohibition Taproom

Federal Donuts

Roy Pitz



Please email to schedule a showing.



We are renting this home for $2300 per month, plus utilities.



