Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1305 LOCUST STREET
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:28 PM

1305 LOCUST STREET

1305 Locust Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1305 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
A beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on the third of an elevator building in the heart of Washington Square West! Just one block form the Broad Street line, Patco line and hundreds of shops, bars, restaurants Center City has to offer, this is not to be missed! The apartment features central air, hardwood floors throughout, and washer/dryer. The kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and electric stove/oven, modern back splash and granite counter tops. The bedroom is located in the front with a south facing bedroom that receives beautiful natural light!*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 LOCUST STREET have any available units?
1305 LOCUST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 LOCUST STREET have?
Some of 1305 LOCUST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 LOCUST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1305 LOCUST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 LOCUST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1305 LOCUST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1305 LOCUST STREET offer parking?
No, 1305 LOCUST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1305 LOCUST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 LOCUST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 LOCUST STREET have a pool?
No, 1305 LOCUST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1305 LOCUST STREET have accessible units?
No, 1305 LOCUST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 LOCUST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 LOCUST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
