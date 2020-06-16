1305 LOCUST STREET

Amenities

A beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on the third of an elevator building in the heart of Washington Square West! Just one block form the Broad Street line, Patco line and hundreds of shops, bars, restaurants Center City has to offer, this is not to be missed! The apartment features central air, hardwood floors throughout, and washer/dryer. The kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and electric stove/oven, modern back splash and granite counter tops. The bedroom is located in the front with a south facing bedroom that receives beautiful natural light!*Sorry, no pets