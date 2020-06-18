All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 12702 MEDFORD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
12702 MEDFORD ROAD
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

12702 MEDFORD ROAD

12702 Medford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Parkwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12702 Medford Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154
Parkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
All new!!! Brand new kitchen with quartz counter tops.Upgrades Everywhere!!Private fenced in yard.Newer driveway (2016)A/C Unit upgraded (2016)Back PatioNew roof (2014)New Furnace (2016)Nearly $100K in upgrades!!!Move in ready. Act now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12702 MEDFORD ROAD have any available units?
12702 MEDFORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 12702 MEDFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12702 MEDFORD ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12702 MEDFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12702 MEDFORD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 12702 MEDFORD ROAD offer parking?
No, 12702 MEDFORD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 12702 MEDFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12702 MEDFORD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12702 MEDFORD ROAD have a pool?
No, 12702 MEDFORD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 12702 MEDFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12702 MEDFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12702 MEDFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 12702 MEDFORD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12702 MEDFORD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12702 MEDFORD ROAD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Ridge Court
7014 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
2130 Arch Street
2130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
1213 Walnut
1213 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103
1900 Arch
1900 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Trinity Row
2027 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University