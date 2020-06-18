12702 Medford Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154 Parkwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
All new!!! Brand new kitchen with quartz counter tops.Upgrades Everywhere!!Private fenced in yard.Newer driveway (2016)A/C Unit upgraded (2016)Back PatioNew roof (2014)New Furnace (2016)Nearly $100K in upgrades!!!Move in ready. Act now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12702 MEDFORD ROAD have any available units?
12702 MEDFORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.