1247 N 27TH STREET
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:16 PM

1247 N 27TH STREET

1247 North 27th Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

1247 North 27th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Brewerytown

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW | Leasing Special: One month free for 13+ month leasesLive in a brand new apartment that offers the perfect combination of style, location and value. Brewery Row, in Philadelphia~s red-hot Brewerytown, is the area~s newest apartment community featuring contemporary one and two bedroom units with on-site parking. This amazing top-floor unit offers two bedroom, two bathroom, and a balcony. There are hardwood floors throughout, modern cabinetry and finishes, stainless steel appliances (to be installed), as well as a washer and dryer for your convenience. One bedroom features an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, and the other has private balcony access. Both offer great natural light and ample closet space. Parking, when available, is $175.00/month.About The Neighborhood:Located on a bustling block in the Brewerytown neighborhood of Philadelphia~ just off i-76, and surrounded by public transportation routes , trendy shops and popular eateries. Nestled in between Butter~s Soul Food, Rybrew, Crime and Punishment Brewing Co., Spot Gourmet Burgers, The Monkey & The Elephant, Sunnyside Diner, Irie, Otto~s Taproom, and nearby destinations like Fairmount Park, the Philadelphia Zoo, Lemon Hill, and the Schuylkill River Trail, there is no shortage of foot traffic in this neighborhood!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner~s approval and may require an additional deposit/fee, if accepted. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water ($65/month flat fee), electricity, cable/internet (no gas on property.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1247 N 27TH STREET have any available units?
1247 N 27TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1247 N 27TH STREET have?
Some of 1247 N 27TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1247 N 27TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1247 N 27TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1247 N 27TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1247 N 27TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1247 N 27TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1247 N 27TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 1247 N 27TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1247 N 27TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1247 N 27TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1247 N 27TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1247 N 27TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1247 N 27TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1247 N 27TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1247 N 27TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
