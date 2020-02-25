1247 N 27TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW | Leasing Special: One month free for 13+ month leasesLive in a brand new apartment that offers the perfect combination of style, location and value. Brewery Row, in Philadelphia~s red-hot Brewerytown, is the area~s newest apartment community featuring contemporary one and two bedroom units with on-site parking. This amazing top-floor unit offers two bedroom, two bathroom, and a balcony. There are hardwood floors throughout, modern cabinetry and finishes, stainless steel appliances (to be installed), as well as a washer and dryer for your convenience. One bedroom features an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, and the other has private balcony access. Both offer great natural light and ample closet space. Parking, when available, is $175.00/month.About The Neighborhood:Located on a bustling block in the Brewerytown neighborhood of Philadelphia~ just off i-76, and surrounded by public transportation routes , trendy shops and popular eateries. Nestled in between Butter~s Soul Food, Rybrew, Crime and Punishment Brewing Co., Spot Gourmet Burgers, The Monkey & The Elephant, Sunnyside Diner, Irie, Otto~s Taproom, and nearby destinations like Fairmount Park, the Philadelphia Zoo, Lemon Hill, and the Schuylkill River Trail, there is no shortage of foot traffic in this neighborhood!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner~s approval and may require an additional deposit/fee, if accepted. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water ($65/month flat fee), electricity, cable/internet (no gas on property.)