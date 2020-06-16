1234 HAMILTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry garage internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Modern, industrial chic loft located in the heart of the city's vibrant Callowhill neighborhood. You'll enjoy the many fantastic dining and entertainment options in the area, as well as being steps away from the newly expanded Rail Park. Super easy access to public transportation (BSL, busses) as well as close proximity to the highway. Unit features two bedrooms- one is lofted and one is adjacent to the living space. Beautiful natural light throughout. Two car (tandem) parking in the garage. Ample closet space. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Tenant pays electric, gas, cable, internet. Secure building. This one won't last long. Multi-year lease negotiable