All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1234 HAMILTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1234 HAMILTON STREET
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:50 PM

1234 HAMILTON STREET

1234 Hamilton Street · (215) 247-3600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Callowhill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1234 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Callowhill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 805 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Modern, industrial chic loft located in the heart of the city's vibrant Callowhill neighborhood. You'll enjoy the many fantastic dining and entertainment options in the area, as well as being steps away from the newly expanded Rail Park. Super easy access to public transportation (BSL, busses) as well as close proximity to the highway. Unit features two bedrooms- one is lofted and one is adjacent to the living space. Beautiful natural light throughout. Two car (tandem) parking in the garage. Ample closet space. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Tenant pays electric, gas, cable, internet. Secure building. This one won't last long. Multi-year lease negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 HAMILTON STREET have any available units?
1234 HAMILTON STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1234 HAMILTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1234 HAMILTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 HAMILTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1234 HAMILTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1234 HAMILTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1234 HAMILTON STREET does offer parking.
Does 1234 HAMILTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1234 HAMILTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 HAMILTON STREET have a pool?
No, 1234 HAMILTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1234 HAMILTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1234 HAMILTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 HAMILTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 HAMILTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 HAMILTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1234 HAMILTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1234 HAMILTON STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
The Lofts at 1835 Arch
1835 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Girard
1199 Ludlow Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Touraine
1520 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
1222 Arch Street
1222 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Metropolitan Bala
2746 Belmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Griffin Center City
1338 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Pointe
1415 North 31st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity