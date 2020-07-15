1225 Shackamaxon St # 15

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Gorgeous 2BR/2BA located in Shackamaxon Court Fishtown!

Enter through the gate of Shackamaxon Court and you will feel like you just landed in Europe! Shackamaxon Court is situated steps from Frankford Hall, Johnny Brenda's, Palmera Coffee, Fishtown Tavern, Cake Life, Kensington Quarters and the Market-Frankford Line.



This amazing home has garage parking and huge deck with a gorgeous skyline view! The unit fronts onto a two level courtyard graced by potted flowers and seating areas with wrought iron furniture. This is not just your average condominium building, it's a community in the best Fishtown location!



The quality of the construction is superb! This light filled unit has open floor plan living and dining areas with a wall of windows and French doors overlooking the courtyard. The kitchen has granite and GE stainless appliances including gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher! The custom tiled back-splash add to the beauty of the amazing kitchen area. The peninsula island is certainly used for extra counter top seating! The cherry colored hardwood floors throughout the unit make for a great contrast with the beige colored walls.



Both bedrooms are greatly sized with amazing natural lighting! One of the bedrooms serves as the master with the gorgeous bathroom ensuite! There are two beautiful custom tiled bathrooms with soaking tub/ shower. The vanity sinks are completed with a granite top and custom light fixtures.



In additional there is covered bike or Vespa storage included! Sorry, no pets allowed!



$30 Water usage fee.



Easy walk to Piazza, new Pathmark super market, and the shops, clubs and restaurants on Girard Ave. Conveniently located near SEPTA bus, trolley and subway routes too!



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



No Pets Allowed



