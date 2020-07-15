All apartments in Philadelphia
1225 Shackamaxon St # 15

1225 Shackamaxon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1225 Shackamaxon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2BR/2BA located in Shackamaxon Court Fishtown!
Enter through the gate of Shackamaxon Court and you will feel like you just landed in Europe! Shackamaxon Court is situated steps from Frankford Hall, Johnny Brenda's, Palmera Coffee, Fishtown Tavern, Cake Life, Kensington Quarters and the Market-Frankford Line.

This amazing home has garage parking and huge deck with a gorgeous skyline view! The unit fronts onto a two level courtyard graced by potted flowers and seating areas with wrought iron furniture. This is not just your average condominium building, it's a community in the best Fishtown location!

The quality of the construction is superb! This light filled unit has open floor plan living and dining areas with a wall of windows and French doors overlooking the courtyard. The kitchen has granite and GE stainless appliances including gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher! The custom tiled back-splash add to the beauty of the amazing kitchen area. The peninsula island is certainly used for extra counter top seating! The cherry colored hardwood floors throughout the unit make for a great contrast with the beige colored walls.

Both bedrooms are greatly sized with amazing natural lighting! One of the bedrooms serves as the master with the gorgeous bathroom ensuite! There are two beautiful custom tiled bathrooms with soaking tub/ shower. The vanity sinks are completed with a granite top and custom light fixtures.

In additional there is covered bike or Vespa storage included! Sorry, no pets allowed!

$30 Water usage fee.

Easy walk to Piazza, new Pathmark super market, and the shops, clubs and restaurants on Girard Ave. Conveniently located near SEPTA bus, trolley and subway routes too!

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com
You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5897700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Shackamaxon St # 15 have any available units?
1225 Shackamaxon St # 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Shackamaxon St # 15 have?
Some of 1225 Shackamaxon St # 15's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Shackamaxon St # 15 currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Shackamaxon St # 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Shackamaxon St # 15 pet-friendly?
No, 1225 Shackamaxon St # 15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1225 Shackamaxon St # 15 offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Shackamaxon St # 15 offers parking.
Does 1225 Shackamaxon St # 15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Shackamaxon St # 15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Shackamaxon St # 15 have a pool?
No, 1225 Shackamaxon St # 15 does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Shackamaxon St # 15 have accessible units?
No, 1225 Shackamaxon St # 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Shackamaxon St # 15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Shackamaxon St # 15 has units with dishwashers.
