Live in the heart of MIDTOWN Village at 1220 Sansom Street! This spacious and gracious 2 bedroom apartment boasts fantastic living and dining space and a well designed kitchen. Each bedroom is well is well proportioned with it's own big closet! Enjoy living in this fantastic PMC Property. Call us for move in specials, for a limited time. Enjoy some of the City's best restaurants and nightlife. EZ access to Market East and South Broad public transportation. Walking Score 100! Picture's are of model unit.