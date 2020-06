Amenities

Bi-level Condominium - Parkwood - Lovely, 2 story unit. The first floor is an open space with living/dining area, kitchen with refrigerator, range, dishwasher and washer and dryer The second floor is a nice sized bedroom with ample closet space and a bonus office room in the attic. Central Air, laminate flooring and fresh paint. Rent includes gas and water. Convenient location close to Neshaminy mall, I95 and Roosevelt Blvd. First, last and security required to move in.



(RLNE5803804)