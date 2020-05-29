119 RIPKA STREET

Amenities

Super Location 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath Manayunk brick townhome in walking distance to Main Street! Features include hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, stained glass windows, recessed lighting, 1st floor powder room, large Oak cabinet kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances (including dishwasher) and gas cooking, spacious bedrooms all with ceiling fans and great closet space! Other features include first floor laundry room with access to rear fenced yard and concrete patio plus full basement for storage needs. Be sure to check this one out!