Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:11 PM

119 RIPKA STREET

119 Ripka Street · (215) 817-0320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

119 Ripka Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1731 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Super Location 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath Manayunk brick townhome in walking distance to Main Street! Features include hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, stained glass windows, recessed lighting, 1st floor powder room, large Oak cabinet kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances (including dishwasher) and gas cooking, spacious bedrooms all with ceiling fans and great closet space! Other features include first floor laundry room with access to rear fenced yard and concrete patio plus full basement for storage needs. Be sure to check this one out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 RIPKA STREET have any available units?
119 RIPKA STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 RIPKA STREET have?
Some of 119 RIPKA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 RIPKA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
119 RIPKA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 RIPKA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 119 RIPKA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 119 RIPKA STREET offer parking?
No, 119 RIPKA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 119 RIPKA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 RIPKA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 RIPKA STREET have a pool?
No, 119 RIPKA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 119 RIPKA STREET have accessible units?
No, 119 RIPKA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 119 RIPKA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 RIPKA STREET has units with dishwashers.
