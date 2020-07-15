All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:49 AM

117 GARDNER STREET

117 Gardner Street · (866) 534-3726
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

117 Gardner Street, Philadelphia, PA 19116
Somerton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This twin is located in Greater Northeast Philadelphia. 3 story house in a quiet neighborhood on a private one way street. The building is in very good condition with a finished basement and large deck on the second floor next to the kitchen. This house includes a laundry room with a washer and dryer, garage, driveway, backyard, 3 large bedrooms, generous amount of closet space, 2.5 baths, large living room, dining room, staircase, and crown molding through out home. All furniture in photographs are excluded, and are only for staging.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 GARDNER STREET have any available units?
117 GARDNER STREET has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 GARDNER STREET have?
Some of 117 GARDNER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 GARDNER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
117 GARDNER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 GARDNER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 117 GARDNER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 117 GARDNER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 117 GARDNER STREET offers parking.
Does 117 GARDNER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 GARDNER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 GARDNER STREET have a pool?
No, 117 GARDNER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 117 GARDNER STREET have accessible units?
No, 117 GARDNER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 117 GARDNER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 GARDNER STREET has units with dishwashers.
