117 GARDNER STREET

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This twin is located in Greater Northeast Philadelphia. 3 story house in a quiet neighborhood on a private one way street. The building is in very good condition with a finished basement and large deck on the second floor next to the kitchen. This house includes a laundry room with a washer and dryer, garage, driveway, backyard, 3 large bedrooms, generous amount of closet space, 2.5 baths, large living room, dining room, staircase, and crown molding through out home. All furniture in photographs are excluded, and are only for staging.