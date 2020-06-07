All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 29 2020 at 7:01 PM

1142 FRANKFORD AVENUE

1142 Frankford Avenue · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1142 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
key fob access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW | Leasing Special: first 3 months of a year-long lease at $2395, with months 4-12 going back up to $2595.Start the new year in a home that is perfectly suited for your fast-paced lifestyle! Plus, your property managers are right next door, so you'll never need to go far for help. Luxurious interior finishes and features are just another reason to love this apartment-- hardwood floors, quartz countertops, a private balcony, attached master bath, and black stainless steel Samsung appliances, to name a few. Attention to detail and a modern style are priorities in this building, and make this lovely apartment a MUST see! This unit is conveniently equipped with electronic, keyless entry, so you'll never lock yourself out again! Parking is included in rent* (*subject to restrictions.) Schedule your showing today! Click here to visit our virtual tour of the property.About The Neighborhood:Centrally located by the intersection of Frankford and Girard, in the heart of Fishtown, you'll be walking distance from everything you need: public transportation (the Girard station for the MFL is around the corner, and you're surrounded by bus and trolley routes), entertainment (Rivers Casino, The Fillmore), bars and dining (Frankford Hall, Girard, Front Street Cafe, Slice, La Colombe), and tons of popular shops along Frankford Ave.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at or prior to lease signing. Terms may vary depending on Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, water ($40/month flat fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 FRANKFORD AVENUE have any available units?
1142 FRANKFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1142 FRANKFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 1142 FRANKFORD AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1142 FRANKFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1142 FRANKFORD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 FRANKFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1142 FRANKFORD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1142 FRANKFORD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1142 FRANKFORD AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1142 FRANKFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1142 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 FRANKFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1142 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1142 FRANKFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1142 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 FRANKFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1142 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
