1142 FRANKFORD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access key fob access

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW | Leasing Special: first 3 months of a year-long lease at $2395, with months 4-12 going back up to $2595.Start the new year in a home that is perfectly suited for your fast-paced lifestyle! Plus, your property managers are right next door, so you'll never need to go far for help. Luxurious interior finishes and features are just another reason to love this apartment-- hardwood floors, quartz countertops, a private balcony, attached master bath, and black stainless steel Samsung appliances, to name a few. Attention to detail and a modern style are priorities in this building, and make this lovely apartment a MUST see! This unit is conveniently equipped with electronic, keyless entry, so you'll never lock yourself out again! Parking is included in rent* (*subject to restrictions.) Schedule your showing today! Click here to visit our virtual tour of the property.About The Neighborhood:Centrally located by the intersection of Frankford and Girard, in the heart of Fishtown, you'll be walking distance from everything you need: public transportation (the Girard station for the MFL is around the corner, and you're surrounded by bus and trolley routes), entertainment (Rivers Casino, The Fillmore), bars and dining (Frankford Hall, Girard, Front Street Cafe, Slice, La Colombe), and tons of popular shops along Frankford Ave.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at or prior to lease signing. Terms may vary depending on Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, water ($40/month flat fee).