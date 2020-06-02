1136 BAINBRIDGE

Amenities

Bella Vista townhome available for immediate occupancy! Rare opportunity to rent this 1270 sqft move-in ready 3 bed 2 bath townhome that is walking distance to everything! Numerous upgrades were selected during renovations such as the Gourmet kitchen pantry closet, soft close drawers, 42" upgraded cabinets, granite counter-tops, top of the line Stainless Viking appliances. The main floor offers newer hardwood floors and a large new bay window allowing in lots of natural light. Upstairs you will find a spacious master bedroom suite with a private en-suite bathroom with two large closets. On this upper level you will find two additional bedrooms, an upgraded hall bath and a laundry area with a brand new full size washer and a full size dryer. All bedrooms have newer neutral carpet. Right outside the 3 bedrooms, the landing area space can be used as an office, play/entertainment area or a sitting room. This home is in an incredible location near Whole Foods and many parks and dog parks as well as many restaurants and bars within walking distance. Home features fully remodeled bathrooms, newer central air heating and cooling, newer hot water heater, new windows and brand new roof. All this means worry-free living with higher efficiency and lower likelihood of maintenance needed! Pets are negotiable with owner on case-by-case basis. First month rent & one month security deposit due upon lease signing. Please call listing agent with any questions. Home can be left furnished for extra $105/month.