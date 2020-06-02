All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:13 AM

1136 BAINBRIDGE

1136 Bainbridge Street · (215) 310-6250
Location

1136 Bainbridge Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Hawthorne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Bella Vista townhome available for immediate occupancy! Rare opportunity to rent this 1270 sqft move-in ready 3 bed 2 bath townhome that is walking distance to everything! Numerous upgrades were selected during renovations such as the Gourmet kitchen pantry closet, soft close drawers, 42" upgraded cabinets, granite counter-tops, top of the line Stainless Viking appliances. The main floor offers newer hardwood floors and a large new bay window allowing in lots of natural light. Upstairs you will find a spacious master bedroom suite with a private en-suite bathroom with two large closets. On this upper level you will find two additional bedrooms, an upgraded hall bath and a laundry area with a brand new full size washer and a full size dryer. All bedrooms have newer neutral carpet. Right outside the 3 bedrooms, the landing area space can be used as an office, play/entertainment area or a sitting room. This home is in an incredible location near Whole Foods and many parks and dog parks as well as many restaurants and bars within walking distance. Home features fully remodeled bathrooms, newer central air heating and cooling, newer hot water heater, new windows and brand new roof. All this means worry-free living with higher efficiency and lower likelihood of maintenance needed! Pets are negotiable with owner on case-by-case basis. First month rent & one month security deposit due upon lease signing. Please call listing agent with any questions. Home can be left furnished for extra $105/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 BAINBRIDGE have any available units?
1136 BAINBRIDGE has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 BAINBRIDGE have?
Some of 1136 BAINBRIDGE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 BAINBRIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
1136 BAINBRIDGE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 BAINBRIDGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1136 BAINBRIDGE is pet friendly.
Does 1136 BAINBRIDGE offer parking?
No, 1136 BAINBRIDGE does not offer parking.
Does 1136 BAINBRIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 BAINBRIDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 BAINBRIDGE have a pool?
No, 1136 BAINBRIDGE does not have a pool.
Does 1136 BAINBRIDGE have accessible units?
No, 1136 BAINBRIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 BAINBRIDGE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 BAINBRIDGE has units with dishwashers.
