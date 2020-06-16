1100 SHACKAMAXON STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This cool condo will be ready to welcome its next tenants and has tons of great features that you're sure to love. High ceilings, exposed brick, hardwood floors, spiral ductwork, and a unique vintage charm that only a Philadelphia property can offer! This unit also features a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows for lots of natural light, cool pendant lighting, and beautiful modern accents mixed in throughout. This is a MUST SEE, so schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located just off Girard ave, and central to Fishtown favorites like La Colombe, the Barcade, Johnny Brenda's, Frankford Hall, and the Sugarhouse Casino. Plus, public transportation is a breeze, with local trolley and bus routes, and the nearby Girard station for the MFL.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. No dogs. Cats are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. (Generally $250/cat). Cold water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.