Philadelphia, PA
1100 SHACKAMAXON STREET
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:08 PM

1100 Shackamaxon Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

1100 Shackamaxon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2D · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1054 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This cool condo will be ready to welcome its next tenants and has tons of great features that you're sure to love. High ceilings, exposed brick, hardwood floors, spiral ductwork, and a unique vintage charm that only a Philadelphia property can offer! This unit also features a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows for lots of natural light, cool pendant lighting, and beautiful modern accents mixed in throughout. This is a MUST SEE, so schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located just off Girard ave, and central to Fishtown favorites like La Colombe, the Barcade, Johnny Brenda's, Frankford Hall, and the Sugarhouse Casino. Plus, public transportation is a breeze, with local trolley and bus routes, and the nearby Girard station for the MFL.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. No dogs. Cats are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. (Generally $250/cat). Cold water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 SHACKAMAXON STREET have any available units?
1100 SHACKAMAXON STREET has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 SHACKAMAXON STREET have?
Some of 1100 SHACKAMAXON STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 SHACKAMAXON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1100 SHACKAMAXON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 SHACKAMAXON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 SHACKAMAXON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1100 SHACKAMAXON STREET offer parking?
No, 1100 SHACKAMAXON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1100 SHACKAMAXON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 SHACKAMAXON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 SHACKAMAXON STREET have a pool?
No, 1100 SHACKAMAXON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1100 SHACKAMAXON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1100 SHACKAMAXON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 SHACKAMAXON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 SHACKAMAXON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
