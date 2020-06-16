All apartments in Philadelphia
1070 N FRONT STREET

1070 North Front Street · (215) 651-0702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1070 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1070 N Front Street is a fully renovated mixed use property in Northern Liberties. First floor commercial space offers separate entrance, full basement, and tons of potential for business owners! Unit A offers one bed, one bath, spacious living room with hardwood laminate floor throughout. Unit B offers two sizable bedrooms and ceramic hall bath. Each kitchens is equipped with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, and quartz countertops.. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Easy to show! First, last, and security required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 N FRONT STREET have any available units?
1070 N FRONT STREET has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1070 N FRONT STREET have?
Some of 1070 N FRONT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1070 N FRONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1070 N FRONT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 N FRONT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1070 N FRONT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1070 N FRONT STREET offer parking?
No, 1070 N FRONT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1070 N FRONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1070 N FRONT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 N FRONT STREET have a pool?
No, 1070 N FRONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1070 N FRONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1070 N FRONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 N FRONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1070 N FRONT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
