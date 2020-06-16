Amenities

1070 N Front Street is a fully renovated mixed use property in Northern Liberties. First floor commercial space offers separate entrance, full basement, and tons of potential for business owners! Unit A offers one bed, one bath, spacious living room with hardwood laminate floor throughout. Unit B offers two sizable bedrooms and ceramic hall bath. Each kitchens is equipped with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, and quartz countertops.. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Easy to show! First, last, and security required.