All apartments in Portland
Find more places like
The Nash.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portland, OR
/
The Nash
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM

The Nash

224 SE 188th Ave · (503) 433-8483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Portland
See all
Rockwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

224 SE 188th Ave, Portland, OR 97233
Rockwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01 - 179 · Avail. now

$1,030

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 01 - 111 · Avail. now

$1,030

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 01 - 178 · Avail. now

$1,030

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01 - 170 · Avail. now

$1,225

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 01 - 163 · Avail. now

$1,225

2 Bed · 1 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01 - 118 · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Nash.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
24hr maintenance
Discover the comfort and style youve been searching for at The Nash Apartments! We offer spacious apartment homes at an incredible value. The Nash is conveniently located in Gresham, Oregon, just outside of Portland. Enjoy the best of both worlds, staying close to the big city while enjoying a slower-paced neighborhood setting. The area offers a variety of scenic parks and nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment. With new management and exciting upgrades on the horizon, now is the perfect time to make The Nash your new Home Sweet Home.Take advantage of our exclusive community features, such as our cozy clubhouse, large pool with hot tub, and on-site laundry facility. We are a pet-friendly community! Our open courtyard areas and nearby neighborhood parks are the perfect spots for you and your furry family member to run and play. Our spacious one and two-bedroom apartments offer plenty of room with extra cabinet and closet space, large living areas, and private balconies.At The Nash, we pride ourselves on our outstanding customer service. Friendly and knowledgeable management and maintenance professionals are on site and dedicated to providing you with an enjoyable living experience.Our leasing team is waiting to welcome you home! Schedule a time to come and take a tour, and experience first-hand everything The Nash has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: 1 full month's rent
Additional: Renter’s insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet.
restrictions: (Must be 1 year or older) in select apartments. Some restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Nash have any available units?
The Nash has 10 units available starting at $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Nash have?
Some of The Nash's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Nash currently offering any rent specials?
The Nash is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Nash pet-friendly?
Yes, The Nash is pet friendly.
Does The Nash offer parking?
No, The Nash does not offer parking.
Does The Nash have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Nash does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Nash have a pool?
Yes, The Nash has a pool.
Does The Nash have accessible units?
No, The Nash does not have accessible units.
Does The Nash have units with dishwashers?
No, The Nash does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

10th @ Hoyt
925 NW Hoyt St
Portland, OR 97209
Kearney Plaza
931 NW 11th Ave
Portland, OR 97209
Grace Apartments
1002 SW Gaines St
Portland, OR 97239
38 Davis
38 NW Davis St
Portland, OR 97209
Hawthorne Twenty Six
2625 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Portland, OR 97214
Oxbow 49
4949 Southwest Landing Drive
Portland, OR 97239
Merrick
1231 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Portland, OR 97232
Roseland
5811 Southeast Boise Street
Portland, OR 97206

Similar Pages

Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 BedroomsPortland Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortland Pet Friendly PlacesPortland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PortlandNob HillBuckmanPearlRichmondKernsGoose HollowSouth Portland

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeOregon Health & Science UniversityPortland Community CollegeUniversity of Western StatesConcordia University-Portland