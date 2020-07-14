Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry playground pool hot tub 24hr maintenance

Discover the comfort and style youve been searching for at The Nash Apartments! We offer spacious apartment homes at an incredible value. The Nash is conveniently located in Gresham, Oregon, just outside of Portland. Enjoy the best of both worlds, staying close to the big city while enjoying a slower-paced neighborhood setting. The area offers a variety of scenic parks and nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment. With new management and exciting upgrades on the horizon, now is the perfect time to make The Nash your new Home Sweet Home.Take advantage of our exclusive community features, such as our cozy clubhouse, large pool with hot tub, and on-site laundry facility. We are a pet-friendly community! Our open courtyard areas and nearby neighborhood parks are the perfect spots for you and your furry family member to run and play. Our spacious one and two-bedroom apartments offer plenty of room with extra cabinet and closet space, large living areas, and private balconies.At The Nash, we pride ourselves on our outstanding customer service. Friendly and knowledgeable management and maintenance professionals are on site and dedicated to providing you with an enjoyable living experience.Our leasing team is waiting to welcome you home! Schedule a time to come and take a tour, and experience first-hand everything The Nash has to offer.