The Cornerstone

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking garage bike storage courtyard e-payments key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Live in the heart of Portland's Lloyd District, a neighborhood that lies across the Willamette River from downtown Portland and is easily accessible by the MAX light rail, the Streetcar, and several Tri-Met bus routes. Our residents get to enjoy Portland's best restaurants, shops and cultural destinations minutes from their doorstep. Cornerstone Apartments offers tranquility for urban dwellers searching for the best of city living. Call us today to tour our spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes!