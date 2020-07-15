Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging concierge dog grooming area fire pit package receiving pool table

Not many folks in Portland get to say they have their own augmented gaming climbing wall. Or the grab-and-go greatness of a Market of Choice on demand. Or a front roof seat as the morning sun rises. But again, not many people have the chance to call Modera Buckman home. Not yet, anyway.



It’s not hard to picture yourself kicking back in your brand new studio, one-, or two-bedroom home. That’s because these homes are made to make your life sweeter in every way. Spacious floor plans? Check. Stylish, low-maintenance wood plank-style flooring? Definitely. Energy efficient lighting, appliances and air conditioning? You got it.

Everything about easy living lives here. You’ll also love the rush from the augmented gaming, working out in the first-class fitness center, or just standing on the rooftop and taking in the Central Eastside action below. (Not to mention, delicious aromas from nearby eateries, micro-distilleries, and coffee roasters.)



And if all that adrenaline makes you thirsty, we’ve got just the place- or ten- to go. Clink your glass to a hard-to-find draft at one of the eight local breweries. Sip the perfect pour-over from your favorite neighborhood coffee shop. Or grab a green smoothie from Market of Choice. (It’s less than a block away.) Feeling adventurous? Take a spin on the StreetCar Central Loop. Whatever your scene, a hip, creative, or adrenaline-packed activity awaits.



Whether your idea of a good time is a vigorous morning climb, soaking in the sites from a roofdeck, or just being in a place with an adventurous soul, Modera Buckman has you covered. Come live life on the climb, the Modera Buckman way.