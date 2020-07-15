All apartments in Portland
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM

Modera Buckman

909 SE 12th Ave · (503) 713-6084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

909 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
Downtown Portland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 526 · Avail. now

$1,302

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 398 sqft

Unit 226 · Avail. now

$1,306

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 398 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. now

$1,346

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 463 sqft

See 12+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

Unit 421 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

See 85+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 726 · Avail. now

$2,444

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 628 · Avail. now

$2,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 228 · Avail. now

$2,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

See 21+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera Buckman.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
concierge
dog grooming area
fire pit
package receiving
pool table
Not many folks in Portland get to say they have their own augmented gaming climbing wall. Or the grab-and-go greatness of a Market of Choice on demand. Or a front roof seat as the morning sun rises. But again, not many people have the chance to call Modera Buckman home. Not yet, anyway.

It’s not hard to picture yourself kicking back in your brand new studio, one-, or two-bedroom home. That’s because these homes are made to make your life sweeter in every way. Spacious floor plans? Check. Stylish, low-maintenance wood plank-style flooring? Definitely. Energy efficient lighting, appliances and air conditioning? You got it.
Everything about easy living lives here. You’ll also love the rush from the augmented gaming, working out in the first-class fitness center, or just standing on the rooftop and taking in the Central Eastside action below. (Not to mention, delicious aromas from nearby eateries, micro-distilleries, and coffee roasters.)

And if all that adrenaline makes you thirsty, we’ve got just the place- or ten- to go. Clink your glass to a hard-to-find draft at one of the eight local breweries. Sip the perfect pour-over from your favorite neighborhood coffee shop. Or grab a green smoothie from Market of Choice. (It’s less than a block away.) Feeling adventurous? Take a spin on the StreetCar Central Loop. Whatever your scene, a hip, creative, or adrenaline-packed activity awaits.

Whether your idea of a good time is a vigorous morning climb, soaking in the sites from a roofdeck, or just being in a place with an adventurous soul, Modera Buckman has you covered. Come live life on the climb, the Modera Buckman way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: We love your furry companions and welcome up to two per apartment home. While we are huge fans of individuality (and the exotic), we have to ask that exotic pals, such as skunks and ferrets, find happy homes with a friend or family member. Please note that we reserve the right to disallow certain aggressive breeds of dogs and aquariums as per our pet addendum. Please contact our leasing office for information.
Dogs
fee: $50/month
Cats
fee: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Modera Buckman have any available units?
Modera Buckman has 127 units available starting at $1,302 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Modera Buckman have?
Some of Modera Buckman's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera Buckman currently offering any rent specials?
Modera Buckman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Modera Buckman pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera Buckman is pet friendly.
Does Modera Buckman offer parking?
Yes, Modera Buckman offers parking.
Does Modera Buckman have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modera Buckman offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera Buckman have a pool?
No, Modera Buckman does not have a pool.
Does Modera Buckman have accessible units?
No, Modera Buckman does not have accessible units.
Does Modera Buckman have units with dishwashers?
No, Modera Buckman does not have units with dishwashers.
