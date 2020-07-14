All apartments in Portland
Columbia Ridge

15910 NE Sandy Blvd · (971) 224-7651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15910 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97230
Wilkes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 140 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 917 sqft

Unit 076 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 917 sqft

Unit 081 · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 917 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Columbia Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
smoke-free community
Near the Washington border, nestled amongst the trees, Columbia Ridge Apartments is cozy community of two and three bedroom apartments in Portland, OR. This prime location puts you just 15 minutes from downtown Portland with easy access to Interstate 84 and the MAX Blue Line. You’ll love coming home to Columbia Ridge. Open kitchens feature wall-to-wall cabinets and built-in storage. Furthermore, each unit has a full-size washer and dryer and attractive views of the surrounding grounds. Come explore the lush landscape of the Pacific Northwest at Columbia Ridge Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet and $200 additional for 2nd pet
limit: Two (2) max pets allowed.
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions:We welcome all breeds of dogs, except the following breed or mixed breed: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers*, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, and Wolf Dog Hybrids. *(including all Pit Bull breeds - American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, Pit Bull Bordeaux, and Fila Brasilerio.) We reserve the right to add additional restricted breeds at any time.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Columbia Ridge have any available units?
Columbia Ridge has 5 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Columbia Ridge have?
Some of Columbia Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Columbia Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Columbia Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Columbia Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Columbia Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Columbia Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Columbia Ridge offers parking.
Does Columbia Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Columbia Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Columbia Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Columbia Ridge has a pool.
Does Columbia Ridge have accessible units?
No, Columbia Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Columbia Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Columbia Ridge has units with dishwashers.
