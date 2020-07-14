Columbia Ridge

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet and $200 additional for 2nd pet
limit: Two (2) max pets allowed.
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions:We welcome all breeds of dogs, except the following breed or mixed breed: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers*, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, and Wolf Dog Hybrids. *(including all Pit Bull breeds - American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, Pit Bull Bordeaux, and Fila Brasilerio.) We reserve the right to add additional restricted breeds at any time.