Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance smoke-free community

Near the Washington border, nestled amongst the trees, Columbia Ridge Apartments is cozy community of two and three bedroom apartments in Portland, OR. This prime location puts you just 15 minutes from downtown Portland with easy access to Interstate 84 and the MAX Blue Line. You’ll love coming home to Columbia Ridge. Open kitchens feature wall-to-wall cabinets and built-in storage. Furthermore, each unit has a full-size washer and dryer and attractive views of the surrounding grounds. Come explore the lush landscape of the Pacific Northwest at Columbia Ridge Apartments.