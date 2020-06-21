8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton)

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking

Arbor Crossing Townhome Near Quatama MAX Station - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:



https://showmojo.com/l/245721a082



Three-level townhome with brand new paint & carpet located in Arbor Crossing with clubhouse, pool and exercise room. This town home is one block from the Max-Quatama Station for an easy commute. The spacious Great room has a large living area, dining area opens to the deck. The kitchen has stainless appliances, gas range, an island with eating area, and beautiful wood cabinets. The half bath is located on the main level. The master bedroom with master bath is located on the upper level. The additional bedroom, 2nd bath and laundry are also located on the upper level. The home also features a one car garage and air conditioning. A:FEID01



Terms: 12-month lease.



County: Washington



Pet Policy: Owner will consider one small pet 30 lbs or less with additional deposit, proof of spay/neuter and owner approval.



Special terms: No Smoking is permitted on the premises. Tenant is required to abide by HOA rules and regulations. Move-in HOA fee $100. Per HOA the tenant is allowed two vehicles. Parking only allowed in garage or driveway. Guests with parking permit allowed in visitor parking. Residents will be towed if parked in visitor parking. Proof of renters insurance required prior to move-in and throughout tenancy. Addenda: #2, #7, #8, #15, #17, #19



Heat: Gas

Air Conditioning: Central Air



Utilities Paid by Tenant: Gas, Electricity

Utility Paid by Owner: Garbage, Water/Sewer



Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer



Amenities: Patio/Deck



Garage: 1 Car Garage (with garage door opener)



Vehicle Restrictions: Max 2 vehicles, (No RV, Boat or Trailer)



Schools:

Grade Schools: Quatama

Middle Schools: Poytner

High Schools: Liberty



Directions: OR-217 N. Take the Walker Rd. exit, EXIT 1. Turn left onto SW Walker Rd. Turn left onto SW Cedar Hills Blvd. Turn right onto SW Jenkins Rd. SW Jenkins Rd becomes W Baseline Rd. Turn right onto SW 205th Ave. Turn left onto NW Brentford Ter. Take the 2nd right onto NW Garswood Ter. Take the 1st left onto NW Delamere Ter. 20636 NW DELAMERE TER # 51 is on the left.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE1998542)