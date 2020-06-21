All apartments in Hillsboro
Find more places like 8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsboro, OR
/
8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton)
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton)

8726 Northeast Delamere Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hillsboro
See all
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

8726 Northeast Delamere Way, Hillsboro, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Arbor Crossing Townhome Near Quatama MAX Station - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:

https://showmojo.com/l/245721a082

Three-level townhome with brand new paint & carpet located in Arbor Crossing with clubhouse, pool and exercise room. This town home is one block from the Max-Quatama Station for an easy commute. The spacious Great room has a large living area, dining area opens to the deck. The kitchen has stainless appliances, gas range, an island with eating area, and beautiful wood cabinets. The half bath is located on the main level. The master bedroom with master bath is located on the upper level. The additional bedroom, 2nd bath and laundry are also located on the upper level. The home also features a one car garage and air conditioning. A:FEID01

Terms: 12-month lease.

County: Washington

Pet Policy: Owner will consider one small pet 30 lbs or less with additional deposit, proof of spay/neuter and owner approval.

Special terms: No Smoking is permitted on the premises. Tenant is required to abide by HOA rules and regulations. Move-in HOA fee $100. Per HOA the tenant is allowed two vehicles. Parking only allowed in garage or driveway. Guests with parking permit allowed in visitor parking. Residents will be towed if parked in visitor parking. Proof of renters insurance required prior to move-in and throughout tenancy. Addenda: #2, #7, #8, #15, #17, #19

Heat: Gas
Air Conditioning: Central Air

Utilities Paid by Tenant: Gas, Electricity
Utility Paid by Owner: Garbage, Water/Sewer

Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer

Amenities: Patio/Deck

Garage: 1 Car Garage (with garage door opener)

Vehicle Restrictions: Max 2 vehicles, (No RV, Boat or Trailer)

Schools:
Grade Schools: Quatama
Middle Schools: Poytner
High Schools: Liberty

Directions: OR-217 N. Take the Walker Rd. exit, EXIT 1. Turn left onto SW Walker Rd. Turn left onto SW Cedar Hills Blvd. Turn right onto SW Jenkins Rd. SW Jenkins Rd becomes W Baseline Rd. Turn right onto SW 205th Ave. Turn left onto NW Brentford Ter. Take the 2nd right onto NW Garswood Ter. Take the 1st left onto NW Delamere Ter. 20636 NW DELAMERE TER # 51 is on the left.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE1998542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton) have any available units?
8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsboro, OR.
What amenities does 8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton) have?
Some of 8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton)'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton) currently offering any rent specials?
8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton) pet-friendly?
No, 8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton) offer parking?
Yes, 8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton) does offer parking.
Does 8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton) have a pool?
Yes, 8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton) has a pool.
Does 8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton) have accessible units?
No, 8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton) does not have accessible units.
Does 8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton) has units with dishwashers.
Does 8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton) have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton) has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street
Hillsboro, OR 97078
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Tessera At Orenco Station
6523 Northeast Cherry Drive
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Landmark at Tanasbourne
3120 NW John Olsen Ave
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Hub 9
980 Northeast Orenco Station Loop
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Lionsgate South
2470 NW Inverness Dr
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Vector
967 Northeast Orenco Station Loop
Hillsboro, OR 97124

Similar Pages

Hillsboro 1 BedroomsHillsboro 2 Bedrooms
Hillsboro Apartments under $1,700Hillsboro Apartments under $1500
Hillsboro Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sommerset West Elmonica SouthNortheast Hillsboro
Central Hillsboro
Northwest Hillsboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University