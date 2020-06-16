All apartments in Hillsboro
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

7615 NE Chesapeake Street

7615 Northeast Chesapeake Street · No Longer Available
Location

7615 Northeast Chesapeake Street, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Northeast Hillsboro

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
7615 NE Chesapeake Street Available 08/14/20 Fantastic Townhome in Wonderful Orenco Community! Quatama & NW Cornelius Pass - Fantastic townhome in the wonderful Orenco community. The home is located on a quiet street and backs to green space that is well maintained throughout the year. Nice and open living area on the main floor is perfect for entertaining. Large kitchen with separate eating area and pantry. Master bedroom with walk in closet and vaulted ceiling. Minutes from Max Station, Intel, Nike, and Tanasbourne. This one will not last long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7615 NE Chesapeake Street have any available units?
7615 NE Chesapeake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsboro, OR.
Is 7615 NE Chesapeake Street currently offering any rent specials?
7615 NE Chesapeake Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7615 NE Chesapeake Street pet-friendly?
No, 7615 NE Chesapeake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 7615 NE Chesapeake Street offer parking?
No, 7615 NE Chesapeake Street does not offer parking.
Does 7615 NE Chesapeake Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7615 NE Chesapeake Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7615 NE Chesapeake Street have a pool?
No, 7615 NE Chesapeake Street does not have a pool.
Does 7615 NE Chesapeake Street have accessible units?
No, 7615 NE Chesapeake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7615 NE Chesapeake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7615 NE Chesapeake Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7615 NE Chesapeake Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7615 NE Chesapeake Street does not have units with air conditioning.
