Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

746 SE High Street

746 Southeast High Street · (503) 550-8720
Location

746 Southeast High Street, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Central Hillsboro

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 746 SE High Street · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
746 SE High Street Available 07/01/20 Quaint Ranch Home in Hillsboro with Fenced Yard, Deck, and Garage! - This two bedroom, one bath 2 bed home is 950 square feet with an additional attached garage. The kitchen has a pantry and a breakfast nook with sliding doors that lead out to the deck and spacious fenced yard- Perfect for warm summer nights!

The two bedrooms have a shared closet space connecting both rooms. The bathroom is off of the hallway.

The one car garage houses the washer/dryer hook ups only, small workshop, and bonus storage.

The home is conveniently close to downtown Hillsboro while still being nestled on a quiet residential street.

Lease Length: 12 months
Pets: Negotiable with $500 additional pet deposit per pet. Please inquire with weight, breed, and age.
No smoking on the premises.
Renters insurance required.
Must abide by HOA rules and regulations if applicable

Application/Screening Fee: $49.95/adult
Screening Criteria Overview: Total verifiable household gross income should be at approximately 3x the monthly rent. Must have a minimum of one year verifiable rental history. We run credit, criminal, and eviction history. Please inquire with Portland Property Management for a full application with complete screening criteria.
Accessible Dwelling Unit: No

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 SE High Street have any available units?
746 SE High Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 746 SE High Street have?
Some of 746 SE High Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 SE High Street currently offering any rent specials?
746 SE High Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 SE High Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 746 SE High Street is pet friendly.
Does 746 SE High Street offer parking?
Yes, 746 SE High Street does offer parking.
Does 746 SE High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 SE High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 SE High Street have a pool?
No, 746 SE High Street does not have a pool.
Does 746 SE High Street have accessible units?
No, 746 SE High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 746 SE High Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 746 SE High Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 746 SE High Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 746 SE High Street does not have units with air conditioning.
