746 SE High Street Available 07/01/20 Quaint Ranch Home in Hillsboro with Fenced Yard, Deck, and Garage! - This two bedroom, one bath 2 bed home is 950 square feet with an additional attached garage. The kitchen has a pantry and a breakfast nook with sliding doors that lead out to the deck and spacious fenced yard- Perfect for warm summer nights!



The two bedrooms have a shared closet space connecting both rooms. The bathroom is off of the hallway.



The one car garage houses the washer/dryer hook ups only, small workshop, and bonus storage.



The home is conveniently close to downtown Hillsboro while still being nestled on a quiet residential street.



Lease Length: 12 months

Pets: Negotiable with $500 additional pet deposit per pet. Please inquire with weight, breed, and age.

No smoking on the premises.

Renters insurance required.

Must abide by HOA rules and regulations if applicable



Link to online application: https://myrentalapplication.com/index/portlandpm/HOD23



Application/Screening Fee: $49.95/adult

Screening Criteria Overview: Total verifiable household gross income should be at approximately 3x the monthly rent. Must have a minimum of one year verifiable rental history. We run credit, criminal, and eviction history. Please inquire with Portland Property Management for a full application with complete screening criteria.

Accessible Dwelling Unit: No



If you are viewing this listing on a third party website, please visit portlandpm.com to ensure accuracy of the listing description.



