7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Hillsboro -Orenco Station - Large 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse. Features include:



-Newer construction

-Stainless steel appliances

-Granite countertops

-Dishwasher

-2 Master bedroom suites

-Gas fireplace

-Washer/dryer

-Garage

-Back patio



Convenient location within walking distance to the farmer's market, New Seasons, several parks, and other retail shops!



No smoking

Pets negotiable with Monthly Pet Rent



*This home is not ADA compliant.

**As per new City Of Portland Regulations: The open application period for this listing will begin on Sunday, June 14th at 3:00PM. Any application received before this period will be considered received at 11:00PM, as an 8hr penalty.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME, CLICK THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY/PASTE IT INTO YOUR BROWSER. Showings will begin on June 23rd:

https://showdigs.co/ulx4f



