All apartments in Hillsboro
Find more places like 7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsboro, OR
/
7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street

7254 Northeast Stoneybrook Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hillsboro
See all
Northeast Hillsboro
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7254 Northeast Stoneybrook Street, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Northeast Hillsboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Hillsboro -Orenco Station - Large 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse. Features include:

-Newer construction
-Stainless steel appliances
-Granite countertops
-Dishwasher
-2 Master bedroom suites
-Gas fireplace
-Washer/dryer
-Garage
-Back patio

Convenient location within walking distance to the farmer's market, New Seasons, several parks, and other retail shops!

No smoking
Pets negotiable with Monthly Pet Rent

*This home is not ADA compliant.
**As per new City Of Portland Regulations: The open application period for this listing will begin on Sunday, June 14th at 3:00PM. Any application received before this period will be considered received at 11:00PM, as an 8hr penalty.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME, CLICK THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY/PASTE IT INTO YOUR BROWSER. Showings will begin on June 23rd:
https://showdigs.co/ulx4f

(RLNE5855122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street have any available units?
7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsboro, OR.
What amenities does 7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street have?
Some of 7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street currently offering any rent specials?
7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street pet-friendly?
No, 7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street offer parking?
Yes, 7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street offers parking.
Does 7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street have a pool?
No, 7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street does not have a pool.
Does 7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street have accessible units?
No, 7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orenco Gardens
6199 NE Alder St
Hillsboro, OR 97124
The Club
2053 NE 106th Ave
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky
Hillsboro, OR 97006
Platform 14
1030 NE Orenco Station Parkway
Hillsboro, OR 97124
4th and Main
390 E Main St
Hillsboro, OR 97123
Amberglen West
1101 NE 89th Ave
Hillsboro, OR 97006
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave
Hillsboro, OR 97006

Similar Pages

Hillsboro 1 BedroomsHillsboro 2 Bedrooms
Hillsboro Apartments under $1,700Hillsboro Apartments with Balconies
Hillsboro Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, OR
Forest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sommerset West Elmonica SouthNortheast Hillsboro
Northwest Hillsboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University