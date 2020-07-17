7254 NE Stoneybrooke Street

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Hillsboro -Orenco Station - Large 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse. Features include:
-Newer construction
-Stainless steel appliances
-Granite countertops
-Dishwasher
-2 Master bedroom suites
-Gas fireplace
-Washer/dryer
-Garage
-Back patio
Convenient location within walking distance to the farmer's market, New Seasons, several parks, and other retail shops!
No smoking
Pets negotiable with Monthly Pet Rent
*This home is not ADA compliant.
