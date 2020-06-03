All apartments in Hillsboro
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

6418 NE Woodview Drive

6418 Northeast Woodview Drive · (503) 617-6414 ext. 26
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6418 Northeast Woodview Drive, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Northeast Hillsboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6418 NE Woodview Drive · Avail. Jun 19

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2158 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
6418 NE Woodview Drive Available 06/19/20 Large 3 bdrm / 2.5 bath with open floor plan, beautiful kitchen and finishes. - Showings will be able to occur after 6/15/2020, please contact us now to schedule.

Open great room concept on main level with gas fireplace, Brazilian cherry hardwoods, grand island with slab granite counter tops and eating bar, stainless appliances, and under mount sink. Brand new covered patio with vaults, stamped concrete w/ lighting. Fenced yard, great landscaping and much more. Wonderful Grand Suite and laundry on upper lvl. Extra Den on Main perfect for home office. Two car garage and Air Conditioning. Yard with covered patio.

$55 application fee per person.

Dogs an additional $35/month pet rent

Sorry, no cats.

All utilities to be put in name of tenants and paid by tenants.

$2000.00 security deposit

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4951144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6418 NE Woodview Drive have any available units?
6418 NE Woodview Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6418 NE Woodview Drive have?
Some of 6418 NE Woodview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6418 NE Woodview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6418 NE Woodview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6418 NE Woodview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6418 NE Woodview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6418 NE Woodview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6418 NE Woodview Drive does offer parking.
Does 6418 NE Woodview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6418 NE Woodview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6418 NE Woodview Drive have a pool?
No, 6418 NE Woodview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6418 NE Woodview Drive have accessible units?
No, 6418 NE Woodview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6418 NE Woodview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6418 NE Woodview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6418 NE Woodview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6418 NE Woodview Drive has units with air conditioning.
