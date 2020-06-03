Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

6418 NE Woodview Drive Available 06/19/20 Large 3 bdrm / 2.5 bath with open floor plan, beautiful kitchen and finishes. - Showings will be able to occur after 6/15/2020, please contact us now to schedule.



Open great room concept on main level with gas fireplace, Brazilian cherry hardwoods, grand island with slab granite counter tops and eating bar, stainless appliances, and under mount sink. Brand new covered patio with vaults, stamped concrete w/ lighting. Fenced yard, great landscaping and much more. Wonderful Grand Suite and laundry on upper lvl. Extra Den on Main perfect for home office. Two car garage and Air Conditioning. Yard with covered patio.



$55 application fee per person.



Dogs an additional $35/month pet rent



Sorry, no cats.



All utilities to be put in name of tenants and paid by tenants.



$2000.00 security deposit



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4951144)