Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

1911 NE Shannon Drive

1911 Northeast Shannon Drive · (503) 640-1755
Location

1911 Northeast Shannon Drive, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Northwest Hillsboro

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1911 NE Shannon Drive · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near Intel Jones Farm in Hillsboro - Enjoy single level living on a quiet corner lot. Living room features woodburning fireplace and slider to the patio. Master bedroom has its own bath. Up to three additional bedrooms, or use fourth bedroom as a family room. Newly updated kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher and brand new cabinets. Large, fully fenced backyard with patio. Newer carpets, laminate flooring, windows and cabinets throughout. Two car garage provides plenty of storage.

Pets okay with additional fee. Renter will be required to carry liability insurance.

(RLNE4126464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 NE Shannon Drive have any available units?
1911 NE Shannon Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1911 NE Shannon Drive have?
Some of 1911 NE Shannon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 NE Shannon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1911 NE Shannon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 NE Shannon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 NE Shannon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1911 NE Shannon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1911 NE Shannon Drive does offer parking.
Does 1911 NE Shannon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 NE Shannon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 NE Shannon Drive have a pool?
No, 1911 NE Shannon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1911 NE Shannon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1911 NE Shannon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 NE Shannon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 NE Shannon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 NE Shannon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1911 NE Shannon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
