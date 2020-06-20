1911 NE Shannon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near Intel Jones Farm in Hillsboro - Enjoy single level living on a quiet corner lot. Living room features woodburning fireplace and slider to the patio. Master bedroom has its own bath. Up to three additional bedrooms, or use fourth bedroom as a family room. Newly updated kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher and brand new cabinets. Large, fully fenced backyard with patio. Newer carpets, laminate flooring, windows and cabinets throughout. Two car garage provides plenty of storage.



Pets okay with additional fee. Renter will be required to carry liability insurance.



(RLNE4126464)