1310 NE 21st Avenue

Sprawling Hillsboro Home close to Intel, Highway 26, Shopping and Food - Light and Bright throughout. Entry and most of the first floor is laminate flooring. Carpeted formal living room with fireplace. Kitchen with all appliances included and lots of cabinet space. Formal dining room with sliding glass door to beautifully landscaped fully fenced backyard. Full bathroom with stack-able washer and dryer hook up. Extra large family room with extra storage space. Second floor includes large hall, laundry closet with full size washer and dryer hook up. Master bedroom with private full bathroom. Three additional good sized bedrooms and full bathroom off of the hallway. Two car attached garage.



No Pets. No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities. Landscaping maintenance included in the rent.



12 Month Lease Term

Rent $2800

Security Deposit $2700*

Cleaning Deposit $500

*on approved credit



