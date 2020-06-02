All apartments in Hillsboro
1310 NE 21st Avenue

1310 Northeast 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Northeast 21st Avenue, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Northwest Hillsboro

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sprawling Hillsboro Home close to Intel, Highway 26, Shopping and Food - Light and Bright throughout. Entry and most of the first floor is laminate flooring. Carpeted formal living room with fireplace. Kitchen with all appliances included and lots of cabinet space. Formal dining room with sliding glass door to beautifully landscaped fully fenced backyard. Full bathroom with stack-able washer and dryer hook up. Extra large family room with extra storage space. Second floor includes large hall, laundry closet with full size washer and dryer hook up. Master bedroom with private full bathroom. Three additional good sized bedrooms and full bathroom off of the hallway. Two car attached garage.

No Pets. No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities. Landscaping maintenance included in the rent.

12 Month Lease Term
Rent $2800
Security Deposit $2700*
Cleaning Deposit $500
*on approved credit

(RLNE5703627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 NE 21st Avenue have any available units?
1310 NE 21st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsboro, OR.
What amenities does 1310 NE 21st Avenue have?
Some of 1310 NE 21st Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 NE 21st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1310 NE 21st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 NE 21st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1310 NE 21st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 1310 NE 21st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1310 NE 21st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1310 NE 21st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 NE 21st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 NE 21st Avenue have a pool?
No, 1310 NE 21st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1310 NE 21st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1310 NE 21st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 NE 21st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 NE 21st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 NE 21st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1310 NE 21st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
