Sylvan Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities parking pool on-site laundry accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Our close knit community features an on-site lending library, seasonal pool, pool house with community grill, a large courtyard and off street assigned parking. Each of our 3 buildings offer a resident laundry room, secure storage and secured bike storage. We are just minutes away from the wonderful Oregon Zoo with easy access to highway 26, along with highways 217, 405, I84 and I5. Our peaceful community resides within the West Sylvan school district boundaries, with access to an array of local parks.



