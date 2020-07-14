Sylvan Terrace

Amenities
Our close knit community features an on-site lending library, seasonal pool, pool house with community grill, a large courtyard and off street assigned parking. Each of our 3 buildings offer a resident laundry room, secure storage and secured bike storage. We are just minutes away from the wonderful Oregon Zoo with easy access to highway 26, along with highways 217, 405, I84 and I5. Our peaceful community resides within the West Sylvan school district boundaries, with access to an array of local parks.\n\n