All apartments in Beaverton
Find more places like Sylvan Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaverton, OR
/
Sylvan Terrace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Sylvan Terrace

1950 SW Camelot Ct · (503) 854-0205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaverton
See all
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1950 SW Camelot Ct, Beaverton, OR 97225
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sylvan Terrace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Our close knit community features an on-site lending library, seasonal pool, pool house with community grill, a large courtyard and off street assigned parking. Each of our 3 buildings offer a resident laundry room, secure storage and secured bike storage. We are just minutes away from the wonderful Oregon Zoo with easy access to highway 26, along with highways 217, 405, I84 and I5. Our peaceful community resides within the West Sylvan school district boundaries, with access to an array of local parks.\n\n

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $500-Up to 1 month's rent.
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Water, Sewer and Garbage service are $45/mo for 2 bedroom units and $50/mo for 3 bedroom units.
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: One parking space in our covered parking area for two bedroom apartments and two parking spaces for our three bedroom apartments are included with rent.
Storage Details: Storage units in our basement are available for $25 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sylvan Terrace have any available units?
Sylvan Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beaverton, OR.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does Sylvan Terrace have?
Some of Sylvan Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sylvan Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Sylvan Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sylvan Terrace pet-friendly?
No, Sylvan Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does Sylvan Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Sylvan Terrace offers parking.
Does Sylvan Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sylvan Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sylvan Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Sylvan Terrace has a pool.
Does Sylvan Terrace have accessible units?
No, Sylvan Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Sylvan Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sylvan Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sylvan Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr
Beaverton, OR 97078
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd
Beaverton, OR 97006
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd
Beaverton, OR 97006
WESTLINE
4545 SW Angel Ave
Beaverton, OR 97005
Emerald Place
1815 NW 173rd Ave
Beaverton, OR 97006
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Royal Crest
11700 Southwest Allen Boulevard
Beaverton, OR 97008
Conestoga Park III
9900 SW Conestoga Dr
Beaverton, OR 97008

Similar Pages

Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms
Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with Parking
Beaverton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central BeavertonMurray HillTriple Creek
VoseFive OaksSexton Mountain
West BeavertonSouth Beaverton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity