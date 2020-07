Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator in unit laundry garbage disposal oven recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry pool garage hot tub package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly carport dog park pool table

Whether you need a home that's close to Nike or you're searching for upscale comfort with Beaverton convenience, Jasper Place is ideally situated for work and play. Stress-free commuting awaits you at Jasper Place with easy access to Highway 26 as well as the MAX and retail and parks surround our community to make sure when you are home all that you need is close at hand.