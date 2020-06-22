1940 SW Latitude Way

Amenities
Great opportunity to live in the desirable 45 Central neighborhood just steps to many employers and VillaSport athletic club. This home is in like-new condition complete with high-end upgrades, including: granite counters, hardwood and tile floors, tile wall in half bath and completely tiled shower in master bath. Three bedrooms plus a ground-level bonus space that would make for a great office or den. Living room is wired for surround sound and so is the two car garage! There's also additional street parking. The home comes with a washer and dryer.
No pets, and no smoking thanks.