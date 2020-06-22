All apartments in Beaverton
1940 SW Latitude Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1940 SW Latitude Way

1940 Southwest Latitude Way · (503) 941-9024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1940 Southwest Latitude Way, Beaverton, OR 97005
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1518 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity to live in the desirable 45 Central neighborhood just steps to many employers and VillaSport athletic club. This home is in like-new condition complete with high-end upgrades, including: granite counters, hardwood and tile floors, tile wall in half bath and completely tiled shower in master bath. Three bedrooms plus a ground-level bonus space that would make for a great office or den. Living room is wired for surround sound and so is the two car garage! There's also additional street parking. The home comes with a washer and dryer.

No pets, and no smoking thanks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 SW Latitude Way have any available units?
1940 SW Latitude Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 SW Latitude Way have?
Some of 1940 SW Latitude Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 SW Latitude Way currently offering any rent specials?
1940 SW Latitude Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 SW Latitude Way pet-friendly?
No, 1940 SW Latitude Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 1940 SW Latitude Way offer parking?
Yes, 1940 SW Latitude Way does offer parking.
Does 1940 SW Latitude Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1940 SW Latitude Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 SW Latitude Way have a pool?
No, 1940 SW Latitude Way does not have a pool.
Does 1940 SW Latitude Way have accessible units?
No, 1940 SW Latitude Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 SW Latitude Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 SW Latitude Way does not have units with dishwashers.
