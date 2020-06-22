1940 SW Latitude Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated

Great opportunity to live in the desirable 45 Central neighborhood just steps to many employers and VillaSport athletic club. This home is in like-new condition complete with high-end upgrades, including: granite counters, hardwood and tile floors, tile wall in half bath and completely tiled shower in master bath. Three bedrooms plus a ground-level bonus space that would make for a great office or den. Living room is wired for surround sound and so is the two car garage! There's also additional street parking. The home comes with a washer and dryer.



No pets, and no smoking thanks.