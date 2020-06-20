All apartments in Beaverton
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

16265 SW Audubon St. #101

16265 Southwest Audubon Street · (503) 718-5600 ext. 2308
Location

16265 Southwest Audubon Street, Beaverton, OR 97003
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16265 SW Audubon St. #101 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
16265 SW Audubon St. #101 Available 07/18/20 Great Single Level Condo, End Unit Comes With Attached Garage - The location puts you minutes away from Nike, Max, Costco, and large nature parks! The condo offers double-wall construction for noise dampening. The kitchen has white European style cabinets and offers all appliances. The living room has a gas fireplace and opens to a covered back patio. The dining area overlooks the manicured side yard. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, dual vanity, and a soaking tub. Over-sized garage has storage shelves. JF

*Please note: photos may not accurately reflect the layout or finishes for this unit. Actual finishes and/or features may vary. Owner/agent assumes no responsibility for discrepancies between pictures and final product. Please conduct a self-tour to view the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2426514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16265 SW Audubon St. #101 have any available units?
16265 SW Audubon St. #101 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 16265 SW Audubon St. #101 have?
Some of 16265 SW Audubon St. #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16265 SW Audubon St. #101 currently offering any rent specials?
16265 SW Audubon St. #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16265 SW Audubon St. #101 pet-friendly?
No, 16265 SW Audubon St. #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 16265 SW Audubon St. #101 offer parking?
Yes, 16265 SW Audubon St. #101 does offer parking.
Does 16265 SW Audubon St. #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16265 SW Audubon St. #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16265 SW Audubon St. #101 have a pool?
No, 16265 SW Audubon St. #101 does not have a pool.
Does 16265 SW Audubon St. #101 have accessible units?
No, 16265 SW Audubon St. #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 16265 SW Audubon St. #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16265 SW Audubon St. #101 has units with dishwashers.
