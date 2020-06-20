Amenities

16265 SW Audubon St. #101 Available 07/18/20 Great Single Level Condo, End Unit Comes With Attached Garage - The location puts you minutes away from Nike, Max, Costco, and large nature parks! The condo offers double-wall construction for noise dampening. The kitchen has white European style cabinets and offers all appliances. The living room has a gas fireplace and opens to a covered back patio. The dining area overlooks the manicured side yard. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, dual vanity, and a soaking tub. Over-sized garage has storage shelves. JF



*Please note: photos may not accurately reflect the layout or finishes for this unit. Actual finishes and/or features may vary. Owner/agent assumes no responsibility for discrepancies between pictures and final product. Please conduct a self-tour to view the property.



No Pets Allowed



