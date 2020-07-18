All apartments in Beaverton
14273 SW Daphne St.

14273 SW Daphne St · (503) 526-9311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14273 SW Daphne St, Beaverton, OR 97005
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14273 SW Daphne St. · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
14273 SW Daphne Street ~ Cozy Duplex - UPDATED 1250 SqFt duplex unit - 3 bedroom 2 bath Laminate/hardwood flooring. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Great kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Central Air Conditioning. Water/Sewer are included. Single car garage with opener. Spacious back yard with covered patio.No smoking and no pets. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.

Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

ADI Properties Inc

Portland Tigard Tualatin Beaverton Aloha Hillsboro Forest Grove.

(RLNE1828325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14273 SW Daphne St. have any available units?
14273 SW Daphne St. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 14273 SW Daphne St. have?
Some of 14273 SW Daphne St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14273 SW Daphne St. currently offering any rent specials?
14273 SW Daphne St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14273 SW Daphne St. pet-friendly?
No, 14273 SW Daphne St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 14273 SW Daphne St. offer parking?
Yes, 14273 SW Daphne St. offers parking.
Does 14273 SW Daphne St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14273 SW Daphne St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14273 SW Daphne St. have a pool?
No, 14273 SW Daphne St. does not have a pool.
Does 14273 SW Daphne St. have accessible units?
No, 14273 SW Daphne St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14273 SW Daphne St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14273 SW Daphne St. has units with dishwashers.
