All apartments in Beaverton
Find more places like 14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaverton, OR
/
14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:18 AM

14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12

14190 Southwest Allen Boulevard · (503) 641-3789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaverton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

14190 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR 97005
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
guest parking
internet access
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information. We have virtual video tours now available on our ads. Click here to watch!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGEtaplV_B4&feature=youtu.be

In addition we have a self showing option for units that are available for immediate move in. We invite you to contact the Leasing Office to set up a self tour or click on the "Contact Property" button on our ads to send us a message and we will be in contact promptly.

When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application. We look forward to working with you!

Welcome to Highland Hills Apartments where we offer spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes at an affordable price. You will love the open remodeled floor plans and ample room sizes to fit all your needs. Roomy residential homes nestled in beautifully landscaped grounds. Highland Hills maintenance provides quick response to work order requests and onsite staff takes pride in calling this community home. Highland Hills is located on the corner of Murray Blvd with convenient access to Highway 217 yet still nestled in a neighborhood setting. You will love the close access to Cedar Hills Shopping Center with major brand stores, great restaurants, and remodeled Cinema. Easy freeway access is convenient as well for morning commutes to and from work. We look forward to having you call Highland Hills home!

Strict no Pet Policy
Leasing Office open 7 days
24 Emergency Maint Services
Along the 88 and 56 bus line
10 Minutes from downtown Beaverton
Large Playground/Common Area
Plenty of Guest Parking
Large Garages with Remote Available
Close to Restaurants & Shopping
Strict no Pet Policy
Apartment Amenities:
Full size Washer & Dryer
Storage off deck
Large Kitchens
New Double Paned Vinyl Windows
Garbage disposal
Dining Room Ceiling Fixture
50 gallon electric water heater
Neutral paint color scheme
Ample closet space
Electric Range
Dishwasher
Large Bathroom Vanity Cabinets
Highland Hills has 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Beaverton's Highland neighborhood. All units have washer/dryer and patios or decks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12 have any available units?
14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12 have?
Some of 14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12 currently offering any rent specials?
14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12 pet-friendly?
No, 14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12 offer parking?
Yes, 14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12 does offer parking.
Does 14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12 have a pool?
No, 14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12 does not have a pool.
Does 14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12 have accessible units?
Yes, 14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12 has accessible units.
Does 14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14190 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #12?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave
Beaverton, OR 97006
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd
Beaverton, OR 97006
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Lineage at Willow Creek
18380 NW Heritage Pkwy
Beaverton, OR 97006
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd
Beaverton, OR 97223
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd
Beaverton, OR 97007

Similar Pages

Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms
Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with Parking
Beaverton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central BeavertonMurray HillTriple Creek
VoseFive OaksSexton Mountain
West BeavertonSouth Beaverton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity