Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

13905 South West Meridian Street

13905 SW Meridian St · (503) 906-7408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13905 SW Meridian St, Beaverton, OR 97005
Central Beaverton

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Great one bedroom condo at 45 Degree Central! Designer finishes include quartz counters, laminate and tile floors, stainless steel appliances, and more! Energy efficient & sustainable build practices bring low maintenance living to a higher level. One bedroom, one bath with assigned parking space included in rent. Club house includes pool, hot tub and fitness center. Close to Nike, shopping, restaurants and easy access to HWY 26. PETS One Pet is allowed with an additional $500 refundable deposit. Pet rent of $25/month. No dogs over 30 pounds. Breed restrictions do apply. UTILITIES Tenant to pay: Electric - PGE Gas - N/A Water/Sewer - included with rent Trash - included with rent APPLICATIONS This property will start accepting and processing applications immediately. INCOME REQUIREMENTS Gross income should be 2.7 times the rent. SCREENING CRITERIA View Alpine Screening Criteria HERE INSURANCE Renter's Insurance is required and proof of insurance must be provided before taking possession. SMOKING All of our units are smoke free. Smoking is only allowed outside of the building. For multi-family units, smoking must be off of the main premises and a minimum of 10 feet away from the property. MARIJUANA This property will not allow the growing or smoking of marijuana. DISCLOSURES This unit does not qualify as a Type A "Accessible Dwelling Unit" pursuant to the Oregon Structural Building Code and ICC A117.1. DISABLED ACCESSIBILITY To accommodate a disability, the existing premises may be modified at the full expense of the disabled person, IF the disabled person agrees to restore the premises to the pre-modified condition prior to move-out. BEFORE any modifications can be made, The Alpine Group, Inc. must approve all modifications in writing, and of the contractors performing the modifications. Any permits or licenses needed must be provided to The Alpine Group, Inc. A deposit for the restoration may be required. CONTACT US! Call our Leasing Team 503.906.7408 or Text us at 503.558.6507 ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13905 South West Meridian Street have any available units?
13905 South West Meridian Street has a unit available for $1,259 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13905 South West Meridian Street have?
Some of 13905 South West Meridian Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13905 South West Meridian Street currently offering any rent specials?
13905 South West Meridian Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13905 South West Meridian Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13905 South West Meridian Street is pet friendly.
Does 13905 South West Meridian Street offer parking?
Yes, 13905 South West Meridian Street does offer parking.
Does 13905 South West Meridian Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13905 South West Meridian Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13905 South West Meridian Street have a pool?
Yes, 13905 South West Meridian Street has a pool.
Does 13905 South West Meridian Street have accessible units?
Yes, 13905 South West Meridian Street has accessible units.
Does 13905 South West Meridian Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13905 South West Meridian Street has units with dishwashers.
