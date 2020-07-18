1130 SW 170th Avenue Unit #202

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Walking Distance to the max! 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths, 1,166 Sq. Ft. - This two bedroom condo is within walking distance to the max, close to Nike, shopping and restaurants. The three level floor plan is great and has an open floor plan that consists of the kitchen, dining room and living room. The built in shelves in the living will be wonderful for decor and storage, the dining room leads to the patio deck. Both of the bedrooms are vaulted suites and each have their own bathrooms.



Call or Text our Leasing Agent at (503) 799-4802 to schedule a showing!



Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available!

www.PortlandRentalHomes.com



Do you need property management services?

Maximize your income and cut your costs!

www.PortlandRentalHomes.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902809)