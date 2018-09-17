5593 Northwest 50th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73122
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1 BED 1 BATH LAKEVIEW - Property Id: 291055
LAKEVIEW TOP LEVEL UNIT! READY TO GO AND FLOORING THROUGHOUT. BALCONY OVERLOOKING THE LAKE THAT YOU CAN FISH IN! LAUNDRY ON SITE AND DOGGIE STATIONS! STORAGE THROUGHOUT ENTIRE UNIT INCLUDING AN OUTSIDE CLOSET Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291055 Property Id 291055
(RLNE5820127)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5593 NW 50TH C have any available units?
5593 NW 50TH C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.