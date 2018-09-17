All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5593 NW 50TH C

5593 Northwest 50th Street
Location

5593 Northwest 50th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73122

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1 BED 1 BATH LAKEVIEW - Property Id: 291055

LAKEVIEW TOP LEVEL UNIT! READY TO GO AND FLOORING THROUGHOUT. BALCONY OVERLOOKING THE LAKE THAT YOU CAN FISH IN! LAUNDRY ON SITE AND DOGGIE STATIONS! STORAGE THROUGHOUT ENTIRE UNIT INCLUDING AN OUTSIDE CLOSET
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291055
Property Id 291055

(RLNE5820127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5593 NW 50TH C have any available units?
5593 NW 50TH C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5593 NW 50TH C have?
Some of 5593 NW 50TH C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5593 NW 50TH C currently offering any rent specials?
5593 NW 50TH C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5593 NW 50TH C pet-friendly?
Yes, 5593 NW 50TH C is pet friendly.
Does 5593 NW 50TH C offer parking?
No, 5593 NW 50TH C does not offer parking.
Does 5593 NW 50TH C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5593 NW 50TH C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5593 NW 50TH C have a pool?
No, 5593 NW 50TH C does not have a pool.
Does 5593 NW 50TH C have accessible units?
No, 5593 NW 50TH C does not have accessible units.
Does 5593 NW 50TH C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5593 NW 50TH C has units with dishwashers.
