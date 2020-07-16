Rent Calculator
All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 3920 Chesterfield Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
3920 Chesterfield Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3920 Chesterfield Place
3920 Chesterfield Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3920 Chesterfield Place, Oklahoma City, OK 73179
Amenities
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No security deposit required! Stunning home for rent. -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5895466)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3920 Chesterfield Place have any available units?
3920 Chesterfield Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oklahoma City, OK
.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oklahoma City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3920 Chesterfield Place have?
Some of 3920 Chesterfield Place's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3920 Chesterfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Chesterfield Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Chesterfield Place pet-friendly?
No, 3920 Chesterfield Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City
.
Does 3920 Chesterfield Place offer parking?
Yes, 3920 Chesterfield Place offers parking.
Does 3920 Chesterfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 Chesterfield Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Chesterfield Place have a pool?
Yes, 3920 Chesterfield Place has a pool.
Does 3920 Chesterfield Place have accessible units?
No, 3920 Chesterfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Chesterfield Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3920 Chesterfield Place does not have units with dishwashers.
