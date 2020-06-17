All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:05 AM

2107 Nw 117th St

2107 Northwest 117th Street · (405) 590-7719
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2107 Northwest 117th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Camelot Estates Townhomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Oklahoma City. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen with granite countertops, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. No Utilities included. Date Available: June 1st 2020. $1,150/month rent. $1,150 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact WIP 7 at 405-590-7719 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Nw 117th St have any available units?
2107 Nw 117th St has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 Nw 117th St have?
Some of 2107 Nw 117th St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Nw 117th St currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Nw 117th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Nw 117th St pet-friendly?
No, 2107 Nw 117th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 2107 Nw 117th St offer parking?
Yes, 2107 Nw 117th St does offer parking.
Does 2107 Nw 117th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 Nw 117th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Nw 117th St have a pool?
No, 2107 Nw 117th St does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Nw 117th St have accessible units?
No, 2107 Nw 117th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Nw 117th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 Nw 117th St has units with dishwashers.
