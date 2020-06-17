2107 Nw 117th St

Amenities

Amazing remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Oklahoma City. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen with granite countertops, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. No Utilities included. Date Available: June 1st 2020. $1,150/month rent. $1,150 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact WIP 7 at 405-590-7719 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.