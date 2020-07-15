All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 6 2020 at 12:01 PM

11608 Surrey Hills Blvd

11608 Surrey Hills Boulevard · (405) 355-2500
Location

11608 Surrey Hills Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK 73099
Surrey Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11608 Surrey Hills Blvd · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MUST SEE! BRIGHT, BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF SURREY HILLS!! - You’ll love this renovated space with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms 2 car garage, balcony and fenced yard! AMAZING master bedroom with fully updated en suite bathroom, walk-in closet, and an adjoining sunroom opening onto a private balcony! You’ll love the gorgeous updated kitchen with black appliances, updated bathrooms, marble fireplace, built in bar, beautiful wood accents throughout, full en suite bathrooms in each bedroom, covered patio, washer/dryer hookups, and your fenced yard overlooking the golf course. Located in Surrey Hills with Surrey Hills Elementary and Yukon Public Schools!

Schedule your showing with Roy TODAY!!!! (580)-309-3373

(RLNE5400453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11608 Surrey Hills Blvd have any available units?
11608 Surrey Hills Blvd has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11608 Surrey Hills Blvd have?
Some of 11608 Surrey Hills Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11608 Surrey Hills Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11608 Surrey Hills Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11608 Surrey Hills Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11608 Surrey Hills Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 11608 Surrey Hills Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 11608 Surrey Hills Blvd offers parking.
Does 11608 Surrey Hills Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11608 Surrey Hills Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11608 Surrey Hills Blvd have a pool?
No, 11608 Surrey Hills Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 11608 Surrey Hills Blvd have accessible units?
No, 11608 Surrey Hills Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 11608 Surrey Hills Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11608 Surrey Hills Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
