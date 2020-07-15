11608 Surrey Hills Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MUST SEE! BRIGHT, BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF SURREY HILLS!! - You’ll love this renovated space with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms 2 car garage, balcony and fenced yard! AMAZING master bedroom with fully updated en suite bathroom, walk-in closet, and an adjoining sunroom opening onto a private balcony! You’ll love the gorgeous updated kitchen with black appliances, updated bathrooms, marble fireplace, built in bar, beautiful wood accents throughout, full en suite bathrooms in each bedroom, covered patio, washer/dryer hookups, and your fenced yard overlooking the golf course. Located in Surrey Hills with Surrey Hills Elementary and Yukon Public Schools!



Schedule your showing with Roy TODAY!!!! (580)-309-3373



(RLNE5400453)