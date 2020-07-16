All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

11336 Nw 121st Place

11336 Northwest 121st Place · (928) 208-8265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11336 Northwest 121st Place, Oklahoma City, OK 73099
Surrey Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Updated and move-in ready duplex in Surrey Hills! Community pool and HOA provides mowing. Master suite features a large walk-in closet, oversized jetted tub, and separate walk-in shower. Spacious kitchen with stone countertops, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator included. Laundry room with washer/dryer connections and cabinets. Easy access to NW Expressway.
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage on the Surrey Hills greens. Located on a cul-de-sac! Surrey Hills schools. Hurry, this won’t last long. $1275.00/mo, $1275.00 security deposit. Call Jan at 928-208-8265.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11336 Nw 121st Place have any available units?
11336 Nw 121st Place has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11336 Nw 121st Place have?
Some of 11336 Nw 121st Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11336 Nw 121st Place currently offering any rent specials?
11336 Nw 121st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11336 Nw 121st Place pet-friendly?
No, 11336 Nw 121st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 11336 Nw 121st Place offer parking?
Yes, 11336 Nw 121st Place offers parking.
Does 11336 Nw 121st Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11336 Nw 121st Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11336 Nw 121st Place have a pool?
Yes, 11336 Nw 121st Place has a pool.
Does 11336 Nw 121st Place have accessible units?
No, 11336 Nw 121st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11336 Nw 121st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11336 Nw 121st Place has units with dishwashers.
