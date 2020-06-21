Rent Calculator
Home
/
Norman, OK
/
1601 Baycharter St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
1 of 1
1601 Baycharter St
1601 Baycharter Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1601 Baycharter Street, Norman, OK 73071
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1601 Baycharter St Available 07/24/20 Cute 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage
Pets: No
Refrigerator: No
Washer and Dryer: No; Has Connections
Fenced Yard: Yes
(RLNE2889298)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1601 Baycharter St have any available units?
1601 Baycharter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Norman, OK
.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Norman Rent Report
.
Is 1601 Baycharter St currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Baycharter St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Baycharter St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Baycharter St is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Baycharter St offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Baycharter St does offer parking.
Does 1601 Baycharter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Baycharter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Baycharter St have a pool?
No, 1601 Baycharter St does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Baycharter St have accessible units?
No, 1601 Baycharter St does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Baycharter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Baycharter St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Baycharter St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Baycharter St does not have units with air conditioning.
