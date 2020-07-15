All apartments in Moore
814 Delmar Circle

814 Delmar Circle · (405) 245-0687
Location

814 Delmar Circle, Moore, OK 73160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1062 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very Spacious! Nice Updated Duplex in Moore with 2 Large Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom & 1 Car Garage! Located on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac Street this Half Duplex Features: Newer Carpet, New Interior Paint, New Light Fixtures, New Window Blinds, Security System, Covered Front Porch, Fenced Backyard, Newer Central Heat and Air, Very Spacious Room Sizes, Walk-In Closet in One Bedroom, Easy Access to TAFB and Local Amenities. Walking Distance to Winding Creek Elementary and Buck Thomas (12th Street) Park! Rent amount is $850/month and deposit is $850, Most Pets Accepted with a Non-Refundable fee of $250 Per Pet, 1 Year Minimum Lease Required. Available Now! Broker/Owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Delmar Circle have any available units?
814 Delmar Circle has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 814 Delmar Circle have?
Some of 814 Delmar Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Delmar Circle currently offering any rent specials?
814 Delmar Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Delmar Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 Delmar Circle is pet friendly.
Does 814 Delmar Circle offer parking?
Yes, 814 Delmar Circle offers parking.
Does 814 Delmar Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Delmar Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Delmar Circle have a pool?
No, 814 Delmar Circle does not have a pool.
Does 814 Delmar Circle have accessible units?
No, 814 Delmar Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Delmar Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 Delmar Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Delmar Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 814 Delmar Circle has units with air conditioning.
