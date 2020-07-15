814 Delmar Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Very Spacious! Nice Updated Duplex in Moore with 2 Large Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom & 1 Car Garage! Located on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac Street this Half Duplex Features: Newer Carpet, New Interior Paint, New Light Fixtures, New Window Blinds, Security System, Covered Front Porch, Fenced Backyard, Newer Central Heat and Air, Very Spacious Room Sizes, Walk-In Closet in One Bedroom, Easy Access to TAFB and Local Amenities. Walking Distance to Winding Creek Elementary and Buck Thomas (12th Street) Park! Rent amount is $850/month and deposit is $850, Most Pets Accepted with a Non-Refundable fee of $250 Per Pet, 1 Year Minimum Lease Required. Available Now! Broker/Owner