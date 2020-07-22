Apartment List
62 Apartments for rent in Moore, OK with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Moore means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next...

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
3417 Superior Drive
3417 Superior Dr, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1550 sqft
3417 Superior Drive Available 09/19/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Storm Shelter Available In Moore Schools - 1,745 Sq Ft of total living space, which includes 1,550 Sq Ft of indoor living space and 195 Sq Ft of outdoor living space.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2608 SE 6th St
2608 Southeast 6th Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2063 sqft
2608 SE 6th St Available 07/27/20 Three Bedroom Home with a Shelter in Moore! Must See!! - A large open floor plan. 3 bed + a study! Large Family Room w/Cast Stone Fireplace. Kitchen w/Island, Granite, Stainless Appliances & Large Pantry.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
2009 Southeast 6th Street
2009 Southeast 6th Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1987 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Moore
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
6 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$559
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.
Results within 5 miles of Moore
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
26 Units Available
Southern Hills
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$540
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
950 sqft
Amazing move in special - half off your first two months of rent! Terms and conditions apply, please contact property for details.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
2 Units Available
CEENA
Almonte
5901 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$730
859 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool. Almonte Shopping Center across the street. Syl Goldman Park less than a mile away. Near I-44.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
19 Units Available
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$610
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$705
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
877 sqft
Ideal location with access to I-35, I-40 and I-44. Pet-friendly community equipped with a gym, hot tub, pool, basketball court and more. Relax inside your new home on your private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
26 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$823
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,214
1326 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
20 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,035
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$789
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,126
1341 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
33 Units Available
Southridge - Shadowlake
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$799
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$911
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
Hillcrest
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashley Park in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
The Falls at Brookhaven
3730 West Rock Creek Rd, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$879
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1250 sqft
Close to the light rail for easy commute to Downtown Denver, Sports Authority Field, and the 16th Street Mall. Units with hardwood floors, crown molding, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$865
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1189 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:00 PM
5 Units Available
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$545
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$605
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$689
824 sqft
Great location close to I-44 and Will Rogers Airport. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
14 Units Available
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
1300 sqft
Youll love coming home to your newly remodeled one, two or three bedroom apartment home in this convenient I-240 location in South Oklahoma City!\n\nWork off the stress of the day in the fitness center, then refresh yourself with a quick dip in the
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
46 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$860
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
Summit Pointe
1002 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$845
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1276 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-35, I-240 and downtown Oklahoma City. Units feature W/D connections, central air and heating and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
2 Units Available
Hillcrest
Cinnamon Square
6624 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$555
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
850 sqft
Amazing move in special - Half off your first month's rent! We are still committed to Social Distancing. Call today for assistance Planning to visit? Some things you need to know prior to your visit.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Brandywine
13612 Calabria Trail
13612 Calabria Trl, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2424 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that sits in a cul-de-sac. The kitchen features a beautiful island with stunning granite counter tops.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Penn South
2405 SW 90th Street,
2405 Southwest 90th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$900
1250 sqft
2405 SW 90th Street, Available 08/01/20 - Interior photos to come! Don’t miss out!! ***pool and play set DO NOT stay with the house! (RLNE5901542)

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
512 Woodsong
512 Woodsong Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1990 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home in great shape in Norman - Current pictures are before the new paint called New Linen. Will update pictures once painting is done. Large 3 bedroom , 2 bath, 3 car garage home in Royal Oaks.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 03:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Park
6028 SE 82nd Place
6028 Southeast 82nd Place, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
This is a beautiful 3br, 2bth 1600sq home that brings indoor living outdoors with a beautiful paver patio and a redwood pergola. The backyard spans 3 yards of adjacent houses. The yard is fertilized every 6 wks and the cost is covered by the owner.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
8324 Pinewood Drive
8324 Pinewood Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1582 sqft
Moore Schools! Wonderful home with may neat features. Great floorplan that allows for lots of natural light. Enjoy the large living room with a wall of built-ins and a fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Moore, OK

Finding apartments with a pool in Moore means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Moore could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

