accessible apartments
26 Accessible Apartments for rent in Moore, OK
1 Unit Available
The Edge Of Moore
1200 NW 10th st, Moore, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$815
995 sqft
Welcome to The Edge of Moore Apartment Homes, an exciting apartment community where you can share the company of friends and the active lifestyle you've come to enjoy.
7 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$619
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.
17 Units Available
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$555
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$655
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
877 sqft
Ideal location with access to I-35, I-40 and I-44. Pet-friendly community equipped with a gym, hot tub, pool, basketball court and more. Relax inside your new home on your private patio or balcony.
21 Units Available
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$545
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$595
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$689
824 sqft
Great location close to I-44 and Will Rogers Airport. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool and volleyball court.
60 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$810
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
36 Units Available
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$764
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$836
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
23 Units Available
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$825
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$791
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1372 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!
1 Unit Available
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE5420084)
4 Units Available
Cross Timber
10700 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes near 22, 55, and 91, just minutes from St. Joseph Hospital. Private parking with storage, gas BBQ facilities, a basketball court, and a playground for residents.
13 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$825
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1245 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
84 Units Available
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$879
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1339 sqft
Doors are open to prospects and residents. Call to schedule an in-person tour today! West Village is a place constantly in motion, where daily life means the best in shopping and world-class entertainment.
17 Units Available
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$980
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
29 Units Available
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$830
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1276 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.
43 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills
4625 Tinker Diagonal St, Del City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Hills in Del City. View photos, descriptions and more!
15 Units Available
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Ridge in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
26 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Alameda Pointe
2021 E Alameda St, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$689
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alameda Pointe in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
515 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing on 9 in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Sand Hills
1312 N Midwest Blvd, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$615
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$735
946 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sand Hills in Midwest City. View photos, descriptions and more!
34 Units Available
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,140
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community offers stunning views in a walkable, urban-like community. Community amenities include a rooftop space, open air fireplaces, and a dog park. A virtual fitness training room and gated gardens on-site.
5 Units Available
The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$999
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our large, contemporary apartment units are situated amongst our beautifully landscaped courtyards and pool, providing a quiet retreat while located in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City.
6 Units Available
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$908
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1317 sqft
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors,
5 Units Available
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
Studio
$669
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$719
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
825 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.
