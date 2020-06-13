Apartment List
217 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Moore, OK

Finding an apartment in Moore that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
1 Unit Available
The Edge Of Moore
1200 NW 10th st, Moore, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$815
995 sqft
Welcome to The Edge of Moore Apartment Homes, an exciting apartment community where you can share the company of friends and the active lifestyle you've come to enjoy.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1009 Kelsi Drive
1009 Kelsi Drive, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1883 sqft
1009 Kelsi Drive Available 07/09/20 Three bedroom + Formal Dinning home in Rock Creek (with Pool in the Addition)- Moore Schools - Text Juanita at (405) 388-5258 for more information or email at Juanita@fidelityrei.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
759 SW 14th Street
759 SW 14th St, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1547 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Duplex Townhome ** Moore Schools - Open floor concept townhome in Moore! Brand new construction 3 bed 2.5 bed home is move in ready. Large bright open kitchen, dining room and living room area down stairs.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1000 N Windermere
1000 North Windemere Drive, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1435 sqft
Awesome In Moore !!! - GORGEOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Moore features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Office, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups,

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1105 Penn Ln
1105 Penn Lane, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
971 sqft
This home features 3 bed, 1 bath , open floor plan, spacious kitchen storage and much more! Pets allowed restrictions apply. Deposit is equivalent to one months rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1320 Sequoyah Street
1320 Sequoyah Avenue, Moore, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
944 sqft
Nice Half Duplex! Features: Walking Distance to Winding Creek Elementary and 12th Street Park which has a new adjoining Dog Park.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
617 SW 8th Street
617 Southwest 8th Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1551 sqft
3 Year Old Home with Storm Shelter located Directly Behind the New Warren Theatre in Moore with Easy Access to Retail, Restaurants, Walk to Little River Park / Splash Pad and More! The Large Storm Shelter is Located in the Backyard! Features: 3

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
513 Beechwood Way
513 Beechwood Way, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1558 sqft
5 Year Old Home That Backs Up to a Creek and Veterans Memorial Park! This Home is also Walking Distance to Heritage Trails Elementary and Highland East Jr. High with Easy Access to I-35 and Tinker Air Force Base.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
112 N Broadway Street
112 North Broadway Street, Moore, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
Corner Office/Retail Space For Lease with Broadway Frontage! Located in a Completely Remodeled Building Next Door to the Moore Police Station for $795/month and a $795 Deposit, This Also Includes Utilities! This Space Features a Roughly 22x13 Area

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2509 Southeast 9th Street
2509 Southeast 9th Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1758 sqft
3 Bed 2 bath beauty with a grand kitchen. You are going to love this home. You walk into the entryway to be greeted by the living room fireplace. The living room is open to the dining area and kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1721 Southeast 8th Street
1721 Southeast 8th Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1756 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2124 Lakecrest Drive
2124 Lakecrest Drive, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1626 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-3ba-2ga home in Moore has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
721 North Southminster Street
721 North Southminster Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1508 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba home in Moore has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219
124 Northeast 23rd Street, Moore, OK
1 Bedroom
$599
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Moore. Each unit features updated appliances including: dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, electric range & refrigerator. Central heat and air.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
709 Sweetgum St.
709 Sweetgum Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1275 sqft
709 Sweetgum St. Available 05/15/20 709 Sweetgum Street Moore, Ok. 73160 - 709 Sweetgum Stree, Moore, Ok.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
767 SW 13th
767 SW 13th St, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1200 sqft
BRAND NEW Duplex * 3/2/2 * Check Out Our Specials - This brand new duplex has it all! 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Open floor concept duplex has separate dining room and lots of natural light.

1 of 21

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3501 Phillips St
3501 Phillips Avenue, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1397 sqft
This home features 3 bed, 2 bath and a 2 car garage with 1,397 sq ft. Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms and closet and much more! New flooring and fresh paint. Pets allowed restriction apply. *Move in special!!* No pro rate for March!

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
The Apples
1 Unit Available
3613 Ellis Ave
3613 Ellis Avenue, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1305 sqft
3613 Ellis Ave - Moore - Three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage home with approximately 1300 square feet.

1 of 22

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
200 S. Bouziden Dr.
200 South Bouziden Drive, Moore, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1513 sqft
Move In Special – Don't pay rent until January 1! Wonderful, updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home in Moore School District! Featuring an attached 2 car garage, neutral colors, and white woodwork.
Results within 1 mile of Moore
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$619
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2732 SE 97th St
2732 SE 97th St, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1502 sqft
2732 SE 97th St Available 07/10/20 Very Nice Home In Highly Desired Area In Moore School District! - Location, Community, Quality Living. It Starts Here! Take a look at this lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with style and class.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burntwood Mobile Home
1 Unit Available
9608 Lauren Dr
9608 Lauren Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1328 sqft
9608 Lauren Dr Available 07/13/20 Charming Home In Moore With Storm Shelter & Open Floorplan! - You will love this 3 bedrooms 2 bath home situated on a large .15 acre lot with the backyard backing up and direct access to the community playground.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
508 SW 124th Place
508 Southwest 124th Place, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1798 sqft
Wonderful home in gated community. No mowing as this is taken care of for you. Master bedroom down with full bath. 2 bedrooms up with access to a full bath featuring a tub, shower, and double sink.
Results within 5 miles of Moore
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$560
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$655
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
877 sqft
Ideal location with access to I-35, I-40 and I-44. Pet-friendly community equipped with a gym, hot tub, pool, basketball court and more. Relax inside your new home on your private patio or balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Moore, OK

Finding an apartment in Moore that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

