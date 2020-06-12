/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:02 PM
48 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Moore, OK
6 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$740
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.
Results within 5 miles of Moore
4 Units Available
Cross Timber
10700 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
928 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes near 22, 55, and 91, just minutes from St. Joseph Hospital. Private parking with storage, gas BBQ facilities, a basketball court, and a playground for residents.
28 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1137 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
CEENA
11 Units Available
Almonte
5901 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$730
859 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool. Almonte Shopping Center across the street. Syl Goldman Park less than a mile away. Near I-44.
19 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
19 Units Available
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$695
877 sqft
Ideal location with access to I-35, I-40 and I-44. Pet-friendly community equipped with a gym, hot tub, pool, basketball court and more. Relax inside your new home on your private patio or balcony.
15 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
965 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
10 Units Available
Summit Pointe
1002 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$860
1024 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-35, I-240 and downtown Oklahoma City. Units feature W/D connections, central air and heating and fully-equipped kitchens.
23 Units Available
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$804
1057 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!
62 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Southridge - Shadowlake
36 Units Available
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$980
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
1 Unit Available
9902 Larkspur Ln.
9902 Larkspur Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
9902 Larkspur Ln.
Original Townsite
1 Unit Available
523 E Main Street
523 East Main Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1144 sqft
"Please do not disturb tenants" This property can be shown with Face Time or on site. Within walking distance of downtown Norman, restaurants and shopping. Recently remodeled unit with a cute kitchen with beautiful cabinets.
Original Townsite
1 Unit Available
516 E Eufaula Street
516 East Eufaula Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
650 sqft
This property can either be shown with Face Time or on site. A very cute 2 bedroom 2 bath. Kitchen is complete with refrigerator, electric cook stove, and dishwasher. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room.
Results within 10 miles of Moore
15 Units Available
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$660
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Ridge in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
26 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$709
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Alameda Pointe
2021 E Alameda St, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$689
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alameda Pointe in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Heritage Hills East
12 Units Available
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Oklahoma City
78 Units Available
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
15 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$925
1081 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Downtown Oklahoma City
5 Units Available
The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1183 sqft
Our large, contemporary apartment units are situated amongst our beautifully landscaped courtyards and pool, providing a quiet retreat while located in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City.
Downtown Oklahoma City
84 Units Available
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1339 sqft
Doors are open to prospects and residents. Call to schedule an in-person tour today! West Village is a place constantly in motion, where daily life means the best in shopping and world-class entertainment.
Downtown Oklahoma City
17 Units Available
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Downtown Oklahoma City
29 Units Available
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1087 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.
