Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

123 Apartments for rent in Moore, OK with garage

Moore apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
617 SW 8th Street
617 Southwest 8th Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1551 sqft
3 Year Old Home with Storm Shelter located Directly Behind the New Warren Theatre in Moore with Easy Access to Retail, Restaurants, Walk to Little River Park / Splash Pad and More! The Large Storm Shelter is Located in the Backyard! Features: 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1320 Sequoyah Street
1320 Sequoyah Avenue, Moore, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
944 sqft
Nice Half Duplex! Features: Walking Distance to Winding Creek Elementary and 12th Street Park which has a new adjoining Dog Park.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
513 Beechwood Way
513 Beechwood Way, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1558 sqft
5 Year Old Home That Backs Up to a Creek and Veterans Memorial Park! This Home is also Walking Distance to Heritage Trails Elementary and Highland East Jr. High with Easy Access to I-35 and Tinker Air Force Base.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
908 SW 12th Street
908 Southwest 12th Street, Moore, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1598 sqft
Great 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home featuring a two car garage, modern color pallet, crown molding, a STORM SHELTER and a fenced back yard. The kitchen has a gas stove, granite counter tops and a pantry.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
759 SW 14th Street
759 SW 14th St, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1547 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Duplex Townhome ** Moore Schools - Open floor concept townhome in Moore! Brand new construction 3 bed 2.5 bed home is move in ready. Large bright open kitchen, dining room and living room area down stairs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Apples
1 Unit Available
3616 Ellis Ave
3616 Ellis Avenue, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1240 sqft
3616 Ellis Ave. Moore 3 bedroom, 2 bath home - A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with approximately 1240 square feet. Comes equipped with range, dishwasher, disposal, dining area. Washer/dryer hookups. Stockade fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1000 N Windermere
1000 North Windemere Drive, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1435 sqft
Awesome In Moore !!! - GORGEOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Moore features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Office, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups,

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
709 Sweetgum St.
709 Sweetgum Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1275 sqft
709 Sweetgum St. Available 05/15/20 709 Sweetgum Street Moore, Ok. 73160 - 709 Sweetgum Stree, Moore, Ok.

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
849 Cardan Way
849 Cardan Place, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1382 sqft
Three Bedroom Home with Storm Shelter! - A beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom, two garage home with an in ground storm shelter in the backyard. The home features stained concrete floors, an open layout and large bedrooms.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3501 Phillips St
3501 Phillips Avenue, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1397 sqft
This home features 3 bed, 2 bath and a 2 car garage with 1,397 sq ft. Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms and closet and much more! New flooring and fresh paint. Pets allowed restriction apply. *Move in special!!* No pro rate for March!

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
The Apples
1 Unit Available
3613 Ellis Ave
3613 Ellis Avenue, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1305 sqft
3613 Ellis Ave - Moore - Three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage home with approximately 1300 square feet.

Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
905 W 19th Street
905 NW 19th St, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1355 sqft
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage located in Moore School District near NW 20th and Janeway! Storm shelter is located in the backyard, easily accessed for your family's protection! NEW Appliances, NEW Paint, NEW Flooring, NEW

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
200 S. Bouziden Dr.
200 South Bouziden Drive, Moore, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1513 sqft
Move In Special – Don't pay rent until January 1! Wonderful, updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home in Moore School District! Featuring an attached 2 car garage, neutral colors, and white woodwork.
Results within 1 mile of Moore

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2732 SE 97th St
2732 SE 97th St, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1502 sqft
2732 SE 97th St Available 07/10/20 Very Nice Home In Highly Desired Area In Moore School District! - Location, Community, Quality Living. It Starts Here! Take a look at this lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with style and class.
Results within 5 miles of Moore
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$771
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1372 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$885
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1189 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Summit Pointe
1002 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$870
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1276 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-35, I-240 and downtown Oklahoma City. Units feature W/D connections, central air and heating and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
60 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$810
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Southridge - Shadowlake
36 Units Available
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$762
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$836
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$901
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1326 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Cross Timber
10700 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes near 22, 55, and 91, just minutes from St. Joseph Hospital. Private parking with storage, gas BBQ facilities, a basketball court, and a playground for residents.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
19 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,050
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
201 NW 24th Street
201 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$8,050
9960 sqft
This commercial space has showroom space and 10 bays with garage door access. Rent is $10 per foot and the owner is looking for a minimum of a 3 year lease.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Mayfield
1 Unit Available
10201 Buccaneer Drive
10201 Buccaneer Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1373 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN! Well cared for 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a HUGE fenced back yard with patio, workshop, and extra storage building. Quiet cul-de-sac lot in great neighborhood. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
