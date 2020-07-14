All apartments in Moore
Hayden's Landing
Last updated July 4 2020 at 9:09 AM

Hayden's Landing

921 NE 12th St · (405) 358-4087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

921 NE 12th St, Moore, OK 73160

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hayden's Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
Haydens Landing is conveniently nestled in the heart of the city of Moore near the intersection of NE 12th and Eastern. Enjoy a prime location that is less than a mile to Buck Thomas Memorial Park featuring fun recreational events and just 3 miles from trendy shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, including Oklahomas largest Warren Theatre, just off 19th Street in Moore! Access to both I35 and I240 are only two miles away, which puts you within minutes from anywhere you might want to go such as Downtown OKC, Bricktown, TAFB, Norman, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150-$300 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hayden's Landing have any available units?
Hayden's Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moore, OK.
What amenities does Hayden's Landing have?
Some of Hayden's Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hayden's Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Hayden's Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hayden's Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Hayden's Landing is pet friendly.
Does Hayden's Landing offer parking?
Yes, Hayden's Landing offers parking.
Does Hayden's Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hayden's Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hayden's Landing have a pool?
Yes, Hayden's Landing has a pool.
Does Hayden's Landing have accessible units?
No, Hayden's Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Hayden's Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hayden's Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does Hayden's Landing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hayden's Landing has units with air conditioning.
